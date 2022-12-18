Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

South Kerry Junior Football Championship
Semi-final
Noon
St.Mary’s home to St.Michael’s/Foilmore
North Kerry Football
Kieran Corridan Intermediate Cup Replay
Sponsored by South Of Ireland Waste Management
@ 1 in Asdee
Beale B v Ballydonoghue B
The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region football competition
Ardfert and Dingle meet in the Under 15 Division 3 final, at 12.30 in Castlegregory
Handball
Munster cumman na mbunscoil u11 to u13 team event in Nenagh, Tipperary.
The following Glenbeigh players will represent Kerry: Dawn Griffin, Kelsey Sheehan, Daire Harkin, Dylan Doonan, Daryl Clifford, Alex Sheehan, Seamus Moriarty, Cathal Clifford.