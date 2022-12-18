Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

South Kerry Junior Football Championship

Semi-final

Noon

St.Mary’s home to St.Michael’s/Foilmore

North Kerry Football

Kieran Corridan Intermediate Cup Replay

Sponsored by South Of Ireland Waste Management

@ 1 in Asdee

Beale B v Ballydonoghue B

The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region football competition

Ardfert and Dingle meet in the Under 15 Division 3 final, at 12.30 in Castlegregory

Advertisement

Handball

Munster cumman na mbunscoil u11 to u13 team event in Nenagh, Tipperary.

The following Glenbeigh players will represent Kerry: Dawn Griffin, Kelsey Sheehan, Daire Harkin, Dylan Doonan, Daryl Clifford, Alex Sheehan, Seamus Moriarty, Cathal Clifford.