Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Dec 18, 2022 10:12 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

South Kerry Junior Football Championship
Semi-final
Noon
St.Mary’s home to St.Michael’s/Foilmore

North Kerry Football
Kieran Corridan Intermediate Cup Replay
Sponsored by South Of Ireland Waste Management
@ 1 in Asdee
Beale B v Ballydonoghue B

The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region football competition
Ardfert and Dingle meet in the Under 15 Division 3 final, at 12.30 in Castlegregory

Advertisement

Handball
Munster cumman na mbunscoil u11 to u13 team event in Nenagh, Tipperary.

The following Glenbeigh players will represent Kerry: Dawn Griffin, Kelsey Sheehan, Daire Harkin, Dylan Doonan, Daryl Clifford, Alex Sheehan, Seamus Moriarty, Cathal Clifford.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Sport

Coursing delayed

Dec 18, 2022 09:12
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus