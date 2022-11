Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

East Kerry Senior Football Championship

Quarter-finals

Sponsored By Aquila Club & Dr O'Donoghue Family

First named at home

Spa V Listry @ 2

Gneeveguilla V Glenflesk @ noon

Must be a winner on the day in both instances

Handball

Golden Gloves 40x20 singles tournament

Men's over 35 singles quarter final

Jack O'Shea, Kerry beat James Greagan, Wicklow 15-5, 15-4

O'Shea v Tommy Hynes, Wexford in the semi final at 9 on Sunday.

Men's Open quarter final

Dominick Lynch, Kerry lost to Peter Function, Kilkenny 12-15 11-15.