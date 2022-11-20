Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

East Kerry Senior Football Championship

Sponsored by Aquila club & Dr O'Donoghue Family

First Round

Rathmore 0-8 Spa 1-12

Today:

Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship semi finals

Sponsored by Ger Counihan Bunkers Bar and Restaurant Killorglin

At 2.30; Laune Rangers entertain Milltown/Castlemaine

At 12; Beaufort home to Glenbeigh/Glencar

There must be a winner on the day in both

North Kerry Football

Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship

Semi-final

Sponsored by McMunns Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion

2.30 in Duagh

Listowel Emmets v Brosna

Replay in the event of a draw

Kieran Corridan Intermediate Championship semi-final

sponsored by South of Ireland Waste Disposal.

12 in Ballybunion

Castleisland Desmonds B v Beale B

Tralee/St Brendan's Senior Football Championship

Sponsored by Lee Strand

Quarter - Final

12 @ John Mitchels

St Pat's V Ballymac

First named at home

First Round

Gneeveguilla v Firies @ 2

Currow v Listry @ 12

East Kerry Championship U15 Final Div 2

Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

Spa v Kilcummin

Venue: Lewis Road (upper pitch)

At 10.30

*Winner on the day*

North Kerry Under 13 ‘B’ Hurling Championship

Final

Kilmoyley v Crotta O'Neill's

11.45 at Ardfert