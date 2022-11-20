Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Nov 20, 2022 10:11 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
East Kerry Senior Football Championship
Sponsored by Aquila club & Dr O'Donoghue Family
First Round
Rathmore 0-8 Spa 1-12

Today:

Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship semi finals
Sponsored by Ger Counihan Bunkers Bar and Restaurant Killorglin
At 2.30; Laune Rangers entertain Milltown/Castlemaine
At 12; Beaufort home to Glenbeigh/Glencar
There must be a winner on the day in both

North Kerry Football

Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship
Semi-final
Sponsored by McMunns Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion
2.30 in Duagh
Listowel Emmets v Brosna
Replay in the event of a draw

Kieran Corridan Intermediate Championship semi-final
sponsored by South of Ireland Waste Disposal.
12 in Ballybunion
Castleisland Desmonds B v Beale B

Tralee/St Brendan's Senior Football Championship
Sponsored by Lee Strand
Quarter - Final
12 @ John Mitchels
St Pat's V Ballymac

East Kerry Senior Football Championship
Sponsored by Aquila club & Dr O'Donoghue Family
First named at home
First Round
Gneeveguilla v Firies @ 2
Currow v Listry @ 12

East Kerry Championship U15 Final Div 2
Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Spa v Kilcummin
Venue: Lewis Road (upper pitch)
At 10.30
*Winner on the day*

North Kerry Under 13 ‘B’ Hurling Championship
Final
Kilmoyley v Crotta O'Neill's
11.45 at Ardfert

