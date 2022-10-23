Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

North Kerry Under 21 Hurling Championship
Quarter Final
Tralee Parnell's 1-14 Abbeydorney 2-13
Kerry Ladies Football
U15 District Championship Quarter Finals
Mid Kerry 9-17 v North Kerry 0-10
St Kierans 5-04 v Tralee 1-08
East Kerry Football
Junior Championship Final
Fossa 1-17 Kilcummin 0-20 AET
Fossa wins on penalties 4-2
Today:
Junior Premier Football Championship
Relegation Final
In Renard @ 1
Waterville Frank Caseys V St Michael's-Foilmore
Morans Texaco Spar
West Kerry Football
Semi final
@ 1 in Lispole
Annascaul v Dingle
Walsh’s SuperValu South Kerry Senior Championship
¼ Final
1:30
St.Mary’s home to Sneem/Derrynane
South Kerry Minor Football Championship
Losers Round
In Waterville at 11
Waterville/Dromid v St. Michael’s/Foilmore
Kerry Ladies Football
U17 District Championship Quarter Finals
Games at noon
South Kerry v East Kerry @ Valentia
West Kerry v St Kierans @ Gallarus
U13 District Championship Quarter Finals
Tralee -v- West Kerry
John Mitchel's 3.00
St Kierans -v- North Kerry
Knocknagoshel 3:30
South Kerry -v- East Kerry
Waterville 3.00
Tralee/St Brendan's District Under 15 Championship
Sponsored by Suit Select
Cup Semi Final
John Mitchels home to Ballymac at 12.30
North Kerry Hurling
Under 13 'A' Championship Final
Ballyheigue v Abbeydorney
In Kilmoyley @ 4
Under 13 'B' Championship
Round 3 @ 11.30
First named at home
Causeway v St. Brendan’s
Crotta O’Neill’s v Kilmoyley