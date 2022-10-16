Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship

Semi-final

Noon

Crotta O’Neill’s home to Ballyheigue

East Kerry Football

Talter Jack U17 Championship

Division 2 Semi-Finals

Spa V Rathmore; 11-30 in Spa

Glenflesk V Kilcummin; 11 in Glenflesk

Division 3 Semi-Final

Gneeveguilla V Firies; 11-30 in Gneeveguilla

Sponsored by Killarney Carpet Furniture Centre

Junior Championship

O Sullivan Cup semi-final

Fossa v Killarney Legion; 11-30

North Kerry Football

Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship

Sponsored by McMunns Bar & Restaurant Ballybunion

Round 1

Finish on the day

Tarbert home to Ballydonoghue @ 3

Kieran Corridan Intermediate Cup

Sponsored by South Of Ireland Waste Disposal

Quarter Final

Finish on the day

@ 1 in Asdee

Emmets B v Moyvane B

McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored U15 Championship

EXTRA TIME IN ALL GAMES

Division 1 semi-finals at noon

Ballyduff v St.Senans in Ballybunion

Finuge v Listowel in Clounmacon

Walsh’s SuperValu South Kerry Senior Football Championship

Quarter final

1.30

Skellig Rangers home to St.Michael’s/Foimore

Minor Championship

Quarter Final in Cahersiveen at 4

St.Mary’s/Reenard v Waterville/Dromid