Sport

Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Oct 16, 2022 09:10 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship
Semi-final
Noon
Crotta O’Neill’s home to Ballyheigue

East Kerry Football

Talter Jack U17 Championship

Division 2 Semi-Finals
Spa V Rathmore; 11-30 in Spa
Glenflesk V Kilcummin; 11 in Glenflesk

Division 3 Semi-Final
Gneeveguilla V Firies; 11-30 in Gneeveguilla

Sponsored by Killarney Carpet Furniture Centre
Junior Championship
O Sullivan Cup semi-final
Fossa v Killarney Legion; 11-30

North Kerry Football

Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship
Sponsored by McMunns Bar & Restaurant Ballybunion
Round 1
Finish on the day
Tarbert home to Ballydonoghue @ 3

Kieran Corridan Intermediate Cup
Sponsored by South Of Ireland Waste Disposal
Quarter Final
Finish on the day
@ 1 in Asdee
Emmets B v Moyvane B

McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored U15 Championship
EXTRA TIME IN ALL GAMES

Division 1 semi-finals at noon
Ballyduff v St.Senans in Ballybunion
Finuge v Listowel in Clounmacon

Walsh’s SuperValu South Kerry Senior Football Championship

Quarter final
1.30
Skellig Rangers home to St.Michael’s/Foimore

Minor Championship
Quarter Final in Cahersiveen at 4
St.Mary’s/Reenard v Waterville/Dromid

