Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Football Championship Round 3 - all games at 2.30pm

Group 1

Shannon Rangers v St.Kierans in Ballylongford

Group 2

Dingle v East Kerry in Dingle

Group 3

Mid-Kerry v Austin Stacks in Beaufort

Group 4

Templenoe v Feale Rangers in Templenow

South Kerry v St Brendan's Board in Cahersiveen

Tommy Madden U13 Semi-Finals in Coolard - Extra time will be played if necessary.

Ballyduff v Listowel Emmets at 1pm

Finuge v St.Senans at 2.30pm

Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region Football

Under 13 Division 3 Final

Castlegregory v Annascaul/Lispole in St Pats Blennerville at 5.30pm.

Under 15 division 2 semi final.

Churchill v Templenoe/Sneem/Derrynane/Tuosist in Glenflesk at 5.30pm.

South Kerry Under 13 A Championship Semi-Finals

Waterville/Dromid Pearses v St. Marys/Reenard/Valentia in Dromid at 5.30.

St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers v Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist in Ballinskelligs at 6pm.

East Kerry Junior Championship for the O'Sullivan Cup

Round 1

Spa v Firies from 12 noon in Spa

Quarter Finals

Rathmore v Gneeveguilla in Rathmore at 12pm

The meeting of Kilcummin and Dr.Crokes has been changed to next Saturday 1st of October at 5.30.

North Kerry Minor Hurling Championship FINAL

St. Brendan’s v Ballyheigue @ Causeway, 11.30am

North Kerry Under 16 Hurling Championship

Crotta/Kilmoyley v Lixnaw @ Kilmoyley, 11.30am

Firies v Tralee Parnell’s @ Farranfore, 4.00pm