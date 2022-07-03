Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

County Minor Hurling Championship
Lixnaw 2-20 Causeway 3-10
County Senior Football League
Division 5
Ballylongford 1-13 Asdee 0-11
Senior Football Division 5
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
St Michael's-Foilmore 10 8 1 1 183 98 85 17
Ballyduff 10 7 2 1 156 119 37 16
Waterville 10 7 1 2 159 117 42 15
Sneem/Derrynane 10 6 1 3 153 119 34 13
Lispole 10 5 2 3 186 141 45 12
Moyvane 10 4 2 4 139 151 -12 10
Finuge 10 5 0 5 132 124 8 10
Kilgarvan 10 3 2 5 152 162 -10 8
Glenflesk 10 3 1 6 131 179 -48 7
Laune Rangers 10 2 0 8 127 171 -44 4
Ballylongford 10 2 0 8 101 169 -68 4
Asdee 10 2 0 8 102 171 -69 4
North Kerry U15 Football League
Sponsored by McElligott Oils Asdee
Duagh 7-10 Listowel B 2-6
Lee Strand Scor Na bPaisti County Final
Winners
TRATH NA gCEIST-Spa
FIGURE DANCING- Waterville
SOLO SINGING-Ide Hussey, Crotta
RECITATION- Daithe O Shea, Dromid
BALLAD GROUP-Reenard
SEAN NOS-Dara O Cinneide, Listowel
NOVELTY-Foilmore
INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC-Valentia
Set Dancing-Legion
Today:
County Minor Hurling Championship
Round 1
1 o’clock at Dr.Crokes; South Kerry V Abbeydorney
5.00 Rathmore home to Ballyheigue
County Senior Football League
First named at home
Games at 2
Division 1
An Ghaeltacht V Kenmare Shamrocks
Division 4
Scartaglin V Castlegregory
Division 6 Shield
Killarney Legion V Na Gaeil
East Region U15 Football League
Sponsored by MD O Shea
At noon
Kenmare Shamrocks v Listry -Keel
Venue Kenmare
Handball
Munster 60x30 Junior A Singles: Daire Keane, Ballymac V Gary McCarthy, Waterford at 1 in Dungarvan
Munster 60x30 Junior B Singles: Eamon Lacey, Asdee V Michael Carrick, Tipperary at 1 in Ballymac
1 Wall Irish National's Masters singles semi final; John Joe Quirke V David Stanners, Wexford at 10.30
Kerry Ladies Football
U12 Co League Finals
Division 4
John Mitchel's v Duagh
1.00 in Mitchels
Division 5
Listowel Emmets B v Kerins O'Rahillys B
12.30 Ballyrickard