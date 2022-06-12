Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Jun 12, 2022 10:06 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

County Senior Football League
Today:
First named at home
Games at 2 unless otherwise stated

Division 1
Kerins O'Rahilly's V An Ghaeltacht 1:00
Gneeveguilla V Dingle 1:30
Kenmare Shamrocks V St Mary's
Spa Killarney V Dr. Crokes
Killarney Legion V Rathmore
Ballymacelligott V Austin Stacks

Division 2
Laune Rangers V Listowel Emmets
John Mitchels V Milltown/Castlemaine
Glenbeigh-Glencar V Kilcummin
Annascaul V Na Gaeil

Advertisement

Division 3
Brosna V St Senan's
Dr. Crokes V Skelligs Rangers 3:00

Division 4
Duagh V Tarbert
Cromane V Fossa 14:00
Beale V Ardfert Football Club

Division 5
Waterville Frank Caseys V Laune Rangers 1:00
Kilgarvan V Glenflesk
Lispole V Sneem/Derrynane

Advertisement

Division 6 (Cup)
Dr. Crokes V Fossa 1:30
Firies V Milltown/Castlemaine
Gneeveguilla V Tuosist 3:00

Division 6 (Shield)
Na Gaeil V St Michael's-Foilmore
Dingle V Kenmare
Beaufort V Castleisland Desmonds

Yesterday:
Division 2
Castleisland Desmonds 2-7 Templenoe 1-10
Beaufort 2-15 Listry 0-10

Advertisement

Division 3
Ballydonoghue 1-10 St Patrick's Blennerville 1-8
Churchill 2-10 Dromid Pearses 0-11
Glenflesk 2-7 Firies 0-10

Division 4
Cordal 1-13 Scartaglin 0-6
Keel 3-9 Austin Stacks 1-12
Knocknagoshel 1-11 Castlegregory GAA Club 0-13

Division 5
St Michael's-Foilmore 5-11 Ballylongford 1-4
Moyvane 3-11 Asdee 0-9

Advertisement

Kerry Ladies Football

U14 County League
Division 5
Ballymac 5-08 v Laune Rangers B.0-08

Today:
U14
Division 1
MKL Gaels v ISG - Keel 6.30
Austin Stacks v Southern Gaels 4.00
Beaufort v Fossa 5.00

Advertisement

Division 2
Castleisland Desmond's v Glenflesk 4.00

Division 3
Beale v Killarney Legion 4.30
Churchill v Brosna Knocknagashel; Spa pitch Churchill 6.00
Kilcummin v Moyvane 4.00

Division 4
Kerins O'Rahillys v Laune Rangers; Ballyrickard 4.00
Ballyduff v Rathmore 4.00
Duagh v Currow 4.00
MKL Gaels B v Southern Gaels B; Keel 2.00

Division 5
Firies v Dr Crokes 8.30

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus