Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

County Senior Football League
Today:
First named at home
Games at 2 unless otherwise stated
Division 1
Kerins O'Rahilly's V An Ghaeltacht 1:00
Gneeveguilla V Dingle 1:30
Kenmare Shamrocks V St Mary's
Spa Killarney V Dr. Crokes
Killarney Legion V Rathmore
Ballymacelligott V Austin Stacks
Division 2
Laune Rangers V Listowel Emmets
John Mitchels V Milltown/Castlemaine
Glenbeigh-Glencar V Kilcummin
Annascaul V Na Gaeil
Division 3
Brosna V St Senan's
Dr. Crokes V Skelligs Rangers 3:00
Division 4
Duagh V Tarbert
Cromane V Fossa 14:00
Beale V Ardfert Football Club
Division 5
Waterville Frank Caseys V Laune Rangers 1:00
Kilgarvan V Glenflesk
Lispole V Sneem/Derrynane
Division 6 (Cup)
Dr. Crokes V Fossa 1:30
Firies V Milltown/Castlemaine
Gneeveguilla V Tuosist 3:00
Division 6 (Shield)
Na Gaeil V St Michael's-Foilmore
Dingle V Kenmare
Beaufort V Castleisland Desmonds
Yesterday:
Division 2
Castleisland Desmonds 2-7 Templenoe 1-10
Beaufort 2-15 Listry 0-10
Division 3
Ballydonoghue 1-10 St Patrick's Blennerville 1-8
Churchill 2-10 Dromid Pearses 0-11
Glenflesk 2-7 Firies 0-10
Division 4
Cordal 1-13 Scartaglin 0-6
Keel 3-9 Austin Stacks 1-12
Knocknagoshel 1-11 Castlegregory GAA Club 0-13
Division 5
St Michael's-Foilmore 5-11 Ballylongford 1-4
Moyvane 3-11 Asdee 0-9
Kerry Ladies Football
U14 County League
Division 5
Ballymac 5-08 v Laune Rangers B.0-08
Today:
U14
Division 1
MKL Gaels v ISG - Keel 6.30
Austin Stacks v Southern Gaels 4.00
Beaufort v Fossa 5.00
Division 2
Castleisland Desmond's v Glenflesk 4.00
Division 3
Beale v Killarney Legion 4.30
Churchill v Brosna Knocknagashel; Spa pitch Churchill 6.00
Kilcummin v Moyvane 4.00
Division 4
Kerins O'Rahillys v Laune Rangers; Ballyrickard 4.00
Ballyduff v Rathmore 4.00
Duagh v Currow 4.00
MKL Gaels B v Southern Gaels B; Keel 2.00
Division 5
Firies v Dr Crokes 8.30