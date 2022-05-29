Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

The County Senior Hurling League Division 1 semi-finals take place this afternoon, at 2 o’clock.

Crotta O'Neill's host St Brendan's while Causeway are home to Abbeydorney.

Kerry Ladies Football

U14 Co League

Rd 1

Division 1

Beaufort v MKL Gaels 6.00

Fossa v Southern Gaels 4.00

Division 3

Dingle/Annascaul/Castlegregory v Churchill in Annascaul 7.00

Moyvane v Finuge St Senans in Knockanure 6.00

Brosna/Knocknagashel v Killarney Legion in Brosna 4.00

Div 4

Kerins O'Rahillys v Duagh in Ballyrickard 12.00

Southern Gaels v Laune Rangers in Derrynane 2.00

Currow v Rathmore 4.00

Division 5

ISG B v Firies in St John's school Kenmare 7.30

U12 Co League

Division 6

Castlegregory v Spa B 5.30

Dingle v Ballyduff 5.00