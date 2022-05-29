Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

May 29, 2022 10:05 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
The County Senior Hurling League Division 1 semi-finals take place this afternoon, at 2 o’clock.

Crotta O'Neill's host St Brendan's while Causeway are home to Abbeydorney.

Kerry Ladies Football

U14 Co League
Rd 1

Division 1
Beaufort v MKL Gaels 6.00
Fossa v Southern Gaels 4.00

Division 3
Dingle/Annascaul/Castlegregory v Churchill in Annascaul 7.00
Moyvane v Finuge St Senans in Knockanure 6.00
Brosna/Knocknagashel v Killarney Legion in Brosna 4.00

Div 4
Kerins O'Rahillys v Duagh in Ballyrickard 12.00
Southern Gaels v Laune Rangers in Derrynane 2.00
Currow v Rathmore 4.00

Division 5
ISG B v Firies in St John's school Kenmare 7.30

U12 Co League
Division 6
Castlegregory v Spa B 5.30
Dingle v Ballyduff 5.00

