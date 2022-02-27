Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Mid Kerry Senior Football League
Dermot Twiss Memorial Cup
Sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin
Round 4 @ 2
Beaufort host Laune Rangers A
Laune Rangers B entertain Keel
McCarthy Insurance Group
South Kerry Senior Football League
Templenoe home to St.Michael's/Foilmore at 1
The Frank Doran Safeguard Security East Kerry Senior Football League
Round 4 at noon
First named at home
Division 1A
Gneeveguilla vs Kenmare
Division 2
Fossa vs Scartaglin
Cordal vs Currow
North Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group
First named team home advantage
Games at noon
Division 1A Round 5
Beale v Brosna
Desmonds v Tarbert
Division 1B Round 3
Finuge v St Senans
Ballyduff v Emmets
Division 2 Round 5
Duagh v Asdee
Knocknagoshel v Moyvane
Tralee / St Brendan's Senior Football League sponsored by Lee Strand
Group A Round 2
St Pat's 1-6 John Mitchels 1-9
Keanes SuperValu Minor Football League
Division 1, Keel/Listry 2-10 Austin Stacks 2-10
Division 1, Laune Rangers 1-4 Kenmare 0-6
Division 2A, Ardfert Football Club 4-7 Moyvane 3-8
Division 2A, Glenflesk 3-17 Firies 5-8
Division 2B, Ballyduff 1-12 Rathmore 2-9
Division 2B, Ballymacelligott 2-10 Listowel Emmets 2-8
Division 4A, Northern Gaels 5-2 An Ghaeltacht 2-10
Division 4B, St Michael's-Foilmore 5-8 Duagh 1-5
Division 4B, Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane 2-9 Annascaul/Lispole/Dingle 1-11
Division 6A, Skellig Rangers Valentia 4-9 Knocknagoshel/Brosna 0-9
Division 6A, Beaufort 2-9 Castlegregory GAA Club 1-6
Division 6B, Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe 4-8 Na Gaeil 3-8
Division 8, Laune Rangers 4-9 St Patrick's Blennerville 1-2