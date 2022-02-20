Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

MTU Kerry today contest the Ryan Cup hurling final.
They go up against Ulster University from 2 at IT Carlow.
Mid Kerry Senior Football League - Dermot Twiss Memorial Cup - sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin
Round 3
Laune Rangers B v Glenbeigh/Glencar in J P O Sullivan Park at 11.45
Keel v Milltown/Castlemaine in Milltown at 11.15
Tralee & St Brendan's Boards Senior Football League,
Sponsored by Lee Strand
Round 1 at 11.30
Group A
John Mitchels v Austin Stacks
Group B
Kerins O Rahilly's v Na Gaeil
East Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by Frank Doran Safeguard Security
First named at home
Division 1A
Listry v Gneeveguilla @ 12
Dr Crokes vs Kenmare Shamrock @ 11
North Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group
Div 2 Round 4
First named team home advantage
At noon
Duagh v Knocknagoshel