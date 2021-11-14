Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship
John Joe O'Sullivan Cup
Semi Final
Kilmoyley v Crotta O'Neill's @ Kilmoyley, 2.00
East Kerry Senior Football Championship
O Donoghue Cup, sponsored by AQUILA CLUB & Dr O'Donoghue Family
Quarter Final
Rathmore home to Listry @ 2.00
Tatler Jack sponsored U17 Championship
Gneeveguilla home to Kenmare-Kilgarvan @ 1.30
Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship
Michael O’Connor Memorial Cup, sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant Killorglin
Round 1
2.30; Glenbeigh/Glencar host Beaufort
12.00; Cromane entertain Keel
Both games must finish on the day
North Kerry Football
U15 Championship, in association with McElligott Oil, Asdee
1/4 finals at 11.30
Division 1 in Tarbert
Tarbert v Duagh
Division 2 in Mountcoal
St Senans v Ballyduff
Lee Strand U15 County District Football Championship
At Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney
Cup Final @ 1:45
Mid Kerry v Tralee
Shield Final @ 12
St. Brendan's v Castleisland