Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Nov 14, 2021 10:11 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship
John Joe O'Sullivan Cup
Semi Final
Kilmoyley v Crotta O'Neill's @ Kilmoyley, 2.00

East Kerry Senior Football Championship
O Donoghue Cup, sponsored by AQUILA CLUB & Dr O'Donoghue Family
Quarter Final
Rathmore home to Listry @ 2.00

Tatler Jack sponsored U17 Championship
Gneeveguilla home to Kenmare-Kilgarvan @ 1.30

Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship
Michael O’Connor Memorial Cup, sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant Killorglin

Round 1
2.30; Glenbeigh/Glencar host Beaufort

12.00; Cromane entertain Keel

Both games must finish on the day

North Kerry Football
U15 Championship, in association with McElligott Oil, Asdee
1/4 finals at 11.30

Division 1 in Tarbert
Tarbert v Duagh

Division 2 in Mountcoal
St Senans v Ballyduff

Lee Strand U15 County District Football Championship
At Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney

Cup Final @ 1:45
Mid Kerry v Tralee

Shield Final @ 12
St. Brendan's v Castleisland

