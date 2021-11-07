Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

2020 East Kerry Senior Football Championship, for the Dr O'Donoghue Cup, jointly sponsored by The Aquila Club & Dr. O' Donoghue Family

First round

Rathmore 0–16 Gneevguilla 0–8

Listry entertain Kenmare at midday today, also in the first round.

The Final of the South Kerry Special Football League, between St.Michael’s/Foilmore and Skellig Rangers, is on in Foilmore at 11.

North Kerry Football

Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship, Sponsored by McMunns Ballybunion

2020 Semi Final

Castleisland Desmonds v Beale

3.00

Venue: Duagh

Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship

Venue: Moyvane

Moyvane V Asdee 2:30

Lee Strand U15 District Football Championship

Cup Semi Finals

NORTH KERRY V MID KERRY

12.00

Venue: Churchill

TRALEE V EOGHAN RUADH

12.00

Venue: Cordal

Shield Semi Finals

SOUTH KERRY V CASTLEISLAND

12.00

Venue: Glenbeigh

KENMARE V ST. BRENDANS

11.00

Venue: Fossa

North Kerry Hurling

Rhyno Quality Feeds Senior Hurling Championship [John Joe O'Sullivan Cup]

Semi Final:

Lixnaw v Causeway @ Lixnaw, 1.00

Quarter Final

Crotta O’Neill’s v Ballyduff @ Dromakee, 2.30

Under 21 Hurling Championship [Paddy Kelly Cup]

Semi Final

Tralee Parnell's v Ballyheigue @ Caherslee, 11.30