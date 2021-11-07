Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

2020 East Kerry Senior Football Championship, for the Dr O'Donoghue Cup, jointly sponsored by The Aquila Club & Dr. O' Donoghue Family
First round
Rathmore 0–16 Gneevguilla 0–8
Listry entertain Kenmare at midday today, also in the first round.
The Final of the South Kerry Special Football League, between St.Michael’s/Foilmore and Skellig Rangers, is on in Foilmore at 11.
North Kerry Football
Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship, Sponsored by McMunns Ballybunion
2020 Semi Final
Castleisland Desmonds v Beale
3.00
Venue: Duagh
Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship
Venue: Moyvane
Moyvane V Asdee 2:30
Lee Strand U15 District Football Championship
Cup Semi Finals
NORTH KERRY V MID KERRY
12.00
Venue: Churchill
TRALEE V EOGHAN RUADH
12.00
Venue: Cordal
Shield Semi Finals
SOUTH KERRY V CASTLEISLAND
12.00
Venue: Glenbeigh
KENMARE V ST. BRENDANS
11.00
Venue: Fossa
North Kerry Hurling
Rhyno Quality Feeds Senior Hurling Championship [John Joe O'Sullivan Cup]
Semi Final:
Lixnaw v Causeway @ Lixnaw, 1.00
Quarter Final
Crotta O’Neill’s v Ballyduff @ Dromakee, 2.30
Under 21 Hurling Championship [Paddy Kelly Cup]
Semi Final
Tralee Parnell's v Ballyheigue @ Caherslee, 11.30