Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Nov 7, 2021 09:11 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
2020 East Kerry Senior Football Championship, for the Dr O'Donoghue Cup, jointly sponsored by The Aquila Club & Dr. O' Donoghue Family
First round
Rathmore 0–16 Gneevguilla 0–8

Listry entertain Kenmare at midday today, also in the first round.

The Final of the South Kerry Special Football League, between St.Michael’s/Foilmore and Skellig Rangers, is on in Foilmore at 11.

North Kerry Football
Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship, Sponsored by McMunns Ballybunion
2020 Semi Final
Castleisland Desmonds v Beale
3.00
Venue: Duagh

Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship
Venue: Moyvane
Moyvane V Asdee 2:30

Lee Strand U15 District Football Championship

Cup Semi Finals
NORTH KERRY V MID KERRY
12.00
Venue: Churchill

TRALEE V EOGHAN RUADH
12.00
Venue: Cordal

Shield Semi Finals

SOUTH KERRY V CASTLEISLAND
12.00
Venue: Glenbeigh

KENMARE V ST. BRENDANS
11.00
Venue: Fossa

North Kerry Hurling

Rhyno Quality Feeds Senior Hurling Championship [John Joe O'Sullivan Cup]

Semi Final:
Lixnaw v Causeway @ Lixnaw, 1.00

Quarter Final
Crotta O’Neill’s v Ballyduff @ Dromakee, 2.30

Under 21 Hurling Championship [Paddy Kelly Cup]
Semi Final
Tralee Parnell's v Ballyheigue @ Caherslee, 11.30

