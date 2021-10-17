Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Intermediate Club Football Championship
Relegation Semi-Final
John Mitchels 1-19 Currow 1-16
Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship
Semi Final
Sneem/Derrynane 2-11 Ballylongford 1-9
North Kerry Ladies Football
Terry’s Butchers Oakpark
Under 14
Division 2
Corca Dhuibhne 3-05 Na Gaeil 2-06
Division 1
Castleisland Desmonds v Austin Stacks @ 12.00
Division 4
Shield-Final
Finuge/St Senans v John Mitchels @ 4.30 in Crotta
North Kerry Football
U13 Championship Tommy Madden Tournament Final
11.30 in Coolard
Ballyduff v Finuge
Tralee/St.Brendan's U13 Football League
Div 1 Final:
John Mitchels v Churchill
Venue: St Pats GAA Grounds , Blennerville.
Time : 4:00
Extra Time in event of Draw.
Div 2 Final:
Ballymac v Ardfert
Venue: Healy Pk, Ballyrickard .
Time : 4:30
Extra Time in event of Draw