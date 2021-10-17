Advertisement
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Oct 17, 2021 09:10 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Intermediate Club Football Championship
Relegation Semi-Final
John Mitchels 1-19 Currow 1-16

Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship
Semi Final
Sneem/Derrynane 2-11 Ballylongford 1-9

North Kerry Ladies Football
Terry’s Butchers Oakpark
Under 14
Division 2
Corca Dhuibhne 3-05 Na Gaeil 2-06

Division 1
Castleisland Desmonds v Austin Stacks @ 12.00

Division 4
Shield-Final
Finuge/St Senans v John Mitchels @ 4.30 in Crotta

North Kerry Football

U13 Championship Tommy Madden Tournament Final
11.30 in Coolard
Ballyduff v Finuge

Tralee/St.Brendan's U13 Football League

Div 1 Final:
John Mitchels v Churchill
Venue: St Pats GAA Grounds , Blennerville.
Time : 4:00
Extra Time in event of Draw.

Div 2 Final:

Ballymac v Ardfert
Venue: Healy Pk, Ballyrickard .
Time : 4:30
Extra Time in event of Draw

