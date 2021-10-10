Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Results

Keane's SuperValu Minor Football Championship Group 1 (Round 3)

North Kerry 1-18 Laune Rangers 2-10

Mid Kerry Board 2-14 South Kerry District Board 1-15

Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Championship Relegation S/Finals

Ballyduff 0-10 Finuge 0-7

Waterville Frank Caseys 0-11 St Patrick's Blennerville 1-7

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship (Round 1)

Ballylongford 0-15 Lispole 1-10

Under 15 Hurling Final (doubled up as the Lee Strand Co. Under 15 Division 2 Hurling League Final and the Co. Féile na nGael B Final)

Lixnaw 3-17 Ballyheigue 1-11.

Fixtures

Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Football Championship Semi-Finals - both at 2.30

Austin Stacks welcome Templenoe

Kenmare host Dingle

Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Club Football Championship Quarter Finals - all start at 2.30.

Castleisland Desmonds entertain An Ghaeltacht

Kilcummin GAA host Beaufort

Rathmore are at home to Glenflesk

Na Gaeil welcome Ballydonoghue.

Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Championship Quarter Final - at 2.30

Gneeveguilla have home advantage against St Senans

Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Championship Quarter Final - at 2.30

Kilgarvan are at home to Firies.

Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship (Round 1) - both at 2.30

Moyvane host Asdee

Tuosist entertain Sneem/Derrynane

Ladies Football - all at 12pm unless otherwise stated

Senior Championship

Na Gaeil v Southern Gaels

Rathmore v Finuge St Senans

Intermediate Championship Final

Castleisland Desmonds v Chorca Dhuibhne at Fitzgerald Stadium

Junior A

Abbeydorney v MKL Gaels at 11am

Laune Rangers v Listowel Emmets

Killarney Legion v Clounmacon Moyvane

Junior B

Cromane v Firies at 1pm

Annascaul Castlegregory v Currow at 11.45am

Junior C

Rathmore B v Glenflest at 10.30am

Minor Hurling Championship Shield Final

Crotta/Kilmoyley v Rathmore at 12:30 in Dr Crokes.

Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Final:

St. Brendan's v Kilmoyley @ Ardfert, 2.00pm.

The second scheduled match will not go ahead as Lady's Walk have conceded the game to Causeway