Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Oct 10, 2021 12:10 By radiokerrysport
Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Results

Keane's SuperValu Minor Football Championship Group 1 (Round 3)

North Kerry 1-18 Laune Rangers 2-10
Mid Kerry Board 2-14 South Kerry District Board 1-15

Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Championship Relegation S/Finals

Ballyduff 0-10 Finuge 0-7
Waterville Frank Caseys 0-11 St Patrick's Blennerville 1-7

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship (Round 1)

Ballylongford 0-15 Lispole 1-10

Under 15 Hurling Final (doubled up as the Lee Strand Co. Under 15 Division 2 Hurling League Final and the Co. Féile na nGael B Final)

Lixnaw 3-17 Ballyheigue 1-11.

Fixtures

Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Football Championship Semi-Finals - both at 2.30

Austin Stacks welcome Templenoe

Kenmare host Dingle

Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Club Football Championship Quarter Finals - all start at 2.30.

Castleisland Desmonds entertain An Ghaeltacht
Kilcummin GAA host Beaufort
Rathmore are at home to Glenflesk
Na Gaeil welcome Ballydonoghue.

Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Championship Quarter Final - at 2.30

Gneeveguilla have home advantage against St Senans

Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Championship Quarter Final - at 2.30

Kilgarvan are at home to Firies.

Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship (Round 1) - both at 2.30

Moyvane host Asdee
Tuosist entertain Sneem/Derrynane

Ladies Football - all at 12pm unless otherwise stated
Senior Championship
Na Gaeil v Southern Gaels
Rathmore v Finuge St Senans

Intermediate Championship Final
Castleisland Desmonds v Chorca Dhuibhne at Fitzgerald Stadium

Junior A
Abbeydorney v MKL Gaels at 11am
Laune Rangers v Listowel Emmets
Killarney Legion v Clounmacon Moyvane

Junior B
Cromane v Firies at 1pm
Annascaul Castlegregory v Currow at 11.45am

Junior C
Rathmore B v Glenflest at 10.30am

Minor Hurling Championship Shield Final

Crotta/Kilmoyley v Rathmore at 12:30 in Dr Crokes.

Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Final:

St. Brendan's v Kilmoyley @ Ardfert, 2.00pm.

The second scheduled match will not go ahead as Lady's Walk have conceded the game to Causeway

