Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Results
Keane's SuperValu Minor Football Championship Group 1 (Round 3)
North Kerry 1-18 Laune Rangers 2-10
Mid Kerry Board 2-14 South Kerry District Board 1-15
Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Championship Relegation S/Finals
Ballyduff 0-10 Finuge 0-7
Waterville Frank Caseys 0-11 St Patrick's Blennerville 1-7
Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship (Round 1)
Ballylongford 0-15 Lispole 1-10
Under 15 Hurling Final (doubled up as the Lee Strand Co. Under 15 Division 2 Hurling League Final and the Co. Féile na nGael B Final)
Lixnaw 3-17 Ballyheigue 1-11.
Fixtures
Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Football Championship Semi-Finals - both at 2.30
Austin Stacks welcome Templenoe
Kenmare host Dingle
Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Club Football Championship Quarter Finals - all start at 2.30.
Castleisland Desmonds entertain An Ghaeltacht
Kilcummin GAA host Beaufort
Rathmore are at home to Glenflesk
Na Gaeil welcome Ballydonoghue.
Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Championship Quarter Final - at 2.30
Gneeveguilla have home advantage against St Senans
Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Championship Quarter Final - at 2.30
Kilgarvan are at home to Firies.
Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship (Round 1) - both at 2.30
Moyvane host Asdee
Tuosist entertain Sneem/Derrynane
Ladies Football - all at 12pm unless otherwise stated
Senior Championship
Na Gaeil v Southern Gaels
Rathmore v Finuge St Senans
Intermediate Championship Final
Castleisland Desmonds v Chorca Dhuibhne at Fitzgerald Stadium
Junior A
Abbeydorney v MKL Gaels at 11am
Laune Rangers v Listowel Emmets
Killarney Legion v Clounmacon Moyvane
Junior B
Cromane v Firies at 1pm
Annascaul Castlegregory v Currow at 11.45am
Junior C
Rathmore B v Glenflest at 10.30am
Minor Hurling Championship Shield Final
Crotta/Kilmoyley v Rathmore at 12:30 in Dr Crokes.
Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Final:
St. Brendan's v Kilmoyley @ Ardfert, 2.00pm.
The second scheduled match will not go ahead as Lady's Walk have conceded the game to Causeway