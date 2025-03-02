Advertisement
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Mar 2, 2025 10:47 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
East Kerry Football League
Games at 1

Div 1a
Legion v Kenmare

Firies v Listry

Div 1b
Glenflesk v Gneeveguilla

Div 2
Kilgarvan v Fossa

Cordal v Scartaglin

Tralee/Saint Brendan's Lee Strand Senior Football League
Back Game
Group B
12.00
Churchill home to John Mitchels

McCarthy’s Insurance South Kerry Senior Football semi-final
12.00
Templenoe home to Dromid

North Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group
Games at 2
First named at home

Division 1A
Duagh v Brosna

Division 1B
St Senans v Moyvane

Division 2
Knocknasoghel v Listowel Emmets
Ballylongford v Finuge

