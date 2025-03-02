Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

East Kerry Football League
Games at 1
Div 1a
Legion v Kenmare
Firies v Listry
Div 1b
Glenflesk v Gneeveguilla
Div 2
Kilgarvan v Fossa
Cordal v Scartaglin
Tralee/Saint Brendan's Lee Strand Senior Football League
Back Game
Group B
12.00
Churchill home to John Mitchels
McCarthy’s Insurance South Kerry Senior Football semi-final
12.00
Templenoe home to Dromid
North Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group
Games at 2
First named at home
Division 1A
Duagh v Brosna
Division 1B
St Senans v Moyvane
Division 2
Knocknasoghel v Listowel Emmets
Ballylongford v Finuge