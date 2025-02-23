Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Feb 23, 2025 10:19 By radiokerrysport
North Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group
Round 2

Division 1B
Ballyduff 1.03 St Senans 1.09

Today:

North Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group
Round 2
First named at home

Division 1A
Brosna v Ballydonoghue

Division 1B
Tarbert v Moyvane-OFF

Division 2
Knocknagoshel v Ballylongford

East Kerry Football League
Games at noon
First named at home

Div. 1B
Gguilla V Kilcummin-OFF

Div. 2
Kilgarvan V Cordal

Tralee/St Brendan's Lee Strand Senior Football League
Sponsored by Lee Strand
Round 3
Games at noon

Group B
Ardfert v Ballymacelligott

