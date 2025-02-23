Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

North Kerry Senior Football League
Round 2
Division 1B
Ballyduff 1.03 St Senans 1.09
Today:
First named at home
Division 1A
Brosna v Ballydonoghue
Division 1B
Tarbert v Moyvane-OFF
Division 2
Knocknagoshel v Ballylongford
East Kerry Football League
Games at noon
First named at home
Div. 1B
Gguilla V Kilcummin-OFF
Div. 2
Kilgarvan V Cordal
Tralee/St Brendan's Lee Strand Senior Football League
Round 3
Games at noon
Group B
Ardfert v Ballymacelligott