Sport

Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Feb 16, 2025
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
East Kerry Football League
Games at 1

Div 1A
Firies v Legion
Kenmare v Spa

Div 1B
Rathmore v Glenflesk

Round 3 of the McCarthy’s Insurance South Kerry League
@ 12
St Michael’s / Foilmore vs Templenoe in Foilmore

Tralee St.Brendans Senior District Football League
Sponsored by Lee Strand
Round 2 at noon

Group B .
Churchill V Ballymacelligott

North Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group
Round 1
First named at home
Games at 2

Division 1A
Duagh v Ballydonoghue

Division 1B
St Senans v Tarbert

Division 2
Finuge v Listowel Emmets

Warriors win but other Kerry sides beaten
