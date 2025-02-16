Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

East Kerry Football League
Games at 1
Div 1A
Firies v Legion
Kenmare v Spa
Div 1B
Rathmore v Glenflesk
Round 3 of the McCarthy’s Insurance South Kerry League
@ 12
St Michael’s / Foilmore vs Templenoe in Foilmore
Tralee St.Brendans Senior District Football League
Sponsored by Lee Strand
Round 2 at noon
Group B .
Churchill V Ballymacelligott
North Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group
Round 1
First named at home
Games at 2
Division 1A
Duagh v Ballydonoghue
Division 1B
St Senans v Tarbert
Division 2
Finuge v Listowel Emmets