Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

East Kerry Football League

Games at 1

Div 1A

Firies v Legion

Kenmare v Spa

Div 1B

Rathmore v Glenflesk

Round 3 of the McCarthy’s Insurance South Kerry League

@ 12

St Michael’s / Foilmore vs Templenoe in Foilmore

Tralee St.Brendans Senior District Football League

Sponsored by Lee Strand

Round 2 at noon

Group B .

Churchill V Ballymacelligott

North Kerry Senior Football League

Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group

Round 1

First named at home

Games at 2

Division 1A

Duagh v Ballydonoghue

Division 1B

St Senans v Tarbert

Division 2

Finuge v Listowel Emmets