Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Handball

Southern classic 40x20 tournament

¼ final

Dominic Lynch, Kerry defeated Gary McConnell, Meath 15-12, 5-15, 11-6 & will play Robbie McCarthy, Westmeath in the semi final today at 11.30.

Today:

Tralee/St Brendan’s Senior Men’s Football League sponsored by Lee Strand

Advertisement

Games at noon

First named at home

Group A.

Kerins O’Rahillys v St Pat's Blennerville

Group B.

John Mitchels v Ballymac

Advertisement

East Kerry Super Football League

Round 2

First named at home

Division 1A @ 1

Listry V Legion

Division 1B @ 12

Glenflesk V Kilcummin

Division 2 @ 1

Fossa V Cordal

Advertisement

McCarthy's Insurance South Kerry Senior Football League

Round 2 @ 1

Waterville vs Skellig Rangers in Waterville

Sneem/ Derrynane vs st Michael's/Foilmore in Derrynane

North Kerry Football

Kieran Corridon Intermediate Cup Final

Sponsored by South of Ireland Waste Management

Winner on the day

To be played under old rules

@ 2

Venue: Coolard

Moyvane B v Emmets B