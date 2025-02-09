Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Handball
Southern classic 40x20 tournament
¼ final
Dominic Lynch, Kerry defeated Gary McConnell, Meath 15-12, 5-15, 11-6 & will play Robbie McCarthy, Westmeath in the semi final today at 11.30.
Today:
Tralee/St Brendan’s Senior Men’s Football League sponsored by Lee Strand
Games at noon
First named at home
Group A.
Kerins O’Rahillys v St Pat's Blennerville
Group B.
John Mitchels v Ballymac
East Kerry Super Football League
Round 2
First named at home
Division 1A @ 1
Listry V Legion
Division 1B @ 12
Glenflesk V Kilcummin
Division 2 @ 1
Fossa V Cordal
McCarthy's Insurance South Kerry Senior Football League
Round 2 @ 1
Waterville vs Skellig Rangers in Waterville
Sneem/ Derrynane vs st Michael's/Foilmore in Derrynane
North Kerry Football
Kieran Corridon Intermediate Cup Final
Sponsored by South of Ireland Waste Management
Winner on the day
To be played under old rules
@ 2
Venue: Coolard
Moyvane B v Emmets B