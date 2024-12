Mid Kerry O'Sullivan Cup Final, sponsored by Peadar & Mary O'Sullivan Ashes Bar Glenbeigh)

Laune Rangers v Milltown/Castlemaine at 1.30 in Glenbeigh.

Extra time if necessary, must be a winner on the day.

Tralee/St Brendan's District Junior League Div 1 Final sponsored by Lee Strand

At 2

Extra Time, winner on the day.

Kerins O’Rahillys B host John Mitchels B