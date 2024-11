Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

The Killarney Carpet and Furniture O'Sullivan Cup Semi-Final

Currow v Glenflesk 12pm in Farranfore.

North Kerry Kieran Corridon Intermediate Cup Quarter Final Sponsored by South of Ireland Waste Management

Castleisland Desmonds B v St Senan’s B at 2pm in Knocknagoshel.

Brendan Boyle Junior Cup Semi-Final Sponsored by McCarthy Moloney Financial Services

Duagh B v Tarbert B at 2pm in Duagh.

Coiste na nOg

North Kerry McElligott Oil Asdee U 15 Division 1 Final

Finuge v Listowel Emmetts in O'Rahilly Park Ballylongford at 12pm

Mc Elligott Oil Division 2 Semi Finals

Knocknagoshel/Brosna v Ballyduff in Brosna at 12pm

Northern Gaels v Beale in Coolard at 12pm