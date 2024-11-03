Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Nov 3, 2024 09:58 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
East Kerry Senior Football Championship sponsored by Aquila Club and Gleneagle Hotel Group, and Dr O Donoghue’s family

Qtr Final
Dr. Crokes 0-17
Gneeveguilla 0-10

Today

Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship
Sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant Killorglin
Quarter Final
2.00
Beaufort host Milltown-Castlemaine
Must be a winner on the day

East Kerry Football
Bill Tangney Cup Final
2.00
Fossa v Rathmore

North Kerry Bernard O Callaghan Senior Football Championship
Sponsored by McMunns Bar and restaurant Ballybunion
Quarter Finals
Winner on the day

St Senans v Castleisland Desmonds @1.30 in Brosna

Listowel Emmets v Duagh @ 3 in Moyvane

Jotty Holly Minor Championship
Sponsored by O Connors Hardware and Farm Supplies Duagh
Semi Finals
Games at 11.30 unless otherwise stated
Winner on the Day

Division 1
Venue: Asdee
Ballyduff v Tarbert/Ballylongford

Venue: ORahilly Park Ballylongford
Finuge v Moyvane

Division 2

Venue: Duagh
Beale v St Senan’s

Venue: Knockanure
Duagh v Knockngoshel/Brosna

Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region Under 13 Division 6 football final
12 o'clock in Ballyrickard
Austin Stacks B v Milltown/Castlemaine B

