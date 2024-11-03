Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

East Kerry Senior Football Championship sponsored by Aquila Club and Gleneagle Hotel Group, and Dr O Donoghue’s family
Qtr Final
Dr. Crokes 0-17
Gneeveguilla 0-10
Today
Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship
Sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant Killorglin
Quarter Final
2.00
Beaufort host Milltown-Castlemaine
Must be a winner on the day
East Kerry Football
Bill Tangney Cup Final
2.00
Fossa v Rathmore
North Kerry Bernard O Callaghan Senior Football Championship
Sponsored by McMunns Bar and restaurant Ballybunion
Quarter Finals
Winner on the day
St Senans v Castleisland Desmonds @1.30 in Brosna
Listowel Emmets v Duagh @ 3 in Moyvane
Jotty Holly Minor Championship
Sponsored by O Connors Hardware and Farm Supplies Duagh
Semi Finals
Games at 11.30 unless otherwise stated
Winner on the Day
Division 1
Venue: Asdee
Ballyduff v Tarbert/Ballylongford
Venue: ORahilly Park Ballylongford
Finuge v Moyvane
Division 2
Venue: Duagh
Beale v St Senan’s
Venue: Knockanure
Duagh v Knockngoshel/Brosna
Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region Under 13 Division 6 football final
12 o'clock in Ballyrickard
Austin Stacks B v Milltown/Castlemaine B