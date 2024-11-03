Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

East Kerry Senior Football Championship sponsored by Aquila Club and Gleneagle Hotel Group, and Dr O Donoghue’s family

Qtr Final

Dr. Crokes 0-17

Gneeveguilla 0-10

Today

Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship

Sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant Killorglin

Quarter Final

2.00

Beaufort host Milltown-Castlemaine

Must be a winner on the day

East Kerry Football

Bill Tangney Cup Final

2.00

Fossa v Rathmore

North Kerry Bernard O Callaghan Senior Football Championship

Sponsored by McMunns Bar and restaurant Ballybunion

Quarter Finals

Winner on the day

St Senans v Castleisland Desmonds @1.30 in Brosna

Listowel Emmets v Duagh @ 3 in Moyvane

Jotty Holly Minor Championship

Sponsored by O Connors Hardware and Farm Supplies Duagh

Semi Finals

Games at 11.30 unless otherwise stated

Winner on the Day

Division 1

Venue: Asdee

Ballyduff v Tarbert/Ballylongford

Venue: ORahilly Park Ballylongford

Finuge v Moyvane

Division 2

Venue: Duagh

Beale v St Senan’s

Venue: Knockanure

Duagh v Knockngoshel/Brosna

Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region Under 13 Division 6 football final

12 o'clock in Ballyrickard

Austin Stacks B v Milltown/Castlemaine B