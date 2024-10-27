Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Oct 27, 2024 10:24 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

World handball Championships
Master's singles quarter final
Dominic Lynch, Kerry beat James Brady Cavan 15-11, 15-3 and will play Michael Greagan, WWcklow in the semi final tomorrow at 1.30.

Ask Acorn Under 21 Hurling County Championship
Quarter-Final
Venue: Ballyduff
Ballyduff V Rathmore 12:00

North Kerry Under 16 A Hurling Championship
Semi final
Crotta O'Neill's v Tralee Parnell’s @ Dromakee, 11.00am

Advertisement

Kerry LGFA

U17 District Championship
South Kerry -v- East Kerry in Kenmare @ 11.30
Mid Kerry -v- North Kerry in Listry @ 12.00

U15 District Championship
East Kerry 2-09 -v- St Kierans 4-18
Mid Kerry 4-11 -v- North Kerry 4-18
Tralee District 0-11 -v- South Kerry 1-06

Advertisement

Mid Kerry Coiste na nOg sponsored by Richard Boyle & Sons

In Beaufort

U13B Championship Final

Advertisement

10.30; Beaufort play Milltown/Castlemaine

U15 B Shield Final

11.30; Laune Rangers v play Milltown/Castlemaine

Advertisement

North Kerry Tommy Madden U13 Championship Final
Noon
Venue: Coolard
Listowel Emmets v Finuge

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Sunday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement
Sunday local basketball fixtures & results
Arsenal against Liverpool today in Premier League
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry winner at Shelbourne Park; KGS review
Celtic at Motherwell later
Leinster maintain 100% start to URC
Arsenal against Liverpool today in Premier League
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus