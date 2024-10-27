Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

World handball Championships
Master's singles quarter final
Dominic Lynch, Kerry beat James Brady Cavan 15-11, 15-3 and will play Michael Greagan, WWcklow in the semi final tomorrow at 1.30.
Ask Acorn Under 21 Hurling County Championship
Quarter-Final
Venue: Ballyduff
Ballyduff V Rathmore 12:00
North Kerry Under 16 A Hurling Championship
Semi final
Crotta O'Neill's v Tralee Parnell’s @ Dromakee, 11.00am
Kerry LGFA
U17 District Championship
South Kerry -v- East Kerry in Kenmare @ 11.30
Mid Kerry -v- North Kerry in Listry @ 12.00
U15 District Championship
East Kerry 2-09 -v- St Kierans 4-18
Mid Kerry 4-11 -v- North Kerry 4-18
Tralee District 0-11 -v- South Kerry 1-06
Mid Kerry Coiste na nOg sponsored by Richard Boyle & Sons
In Beaufort
U13B Championship Final
10.30; Beaufort play Milltown/Castlemaine
U15 B Shield Final
11.30; Laune Rangers v play Milltown/Castlemaine
North Kerry Tommy Madden U13 Championship Final
Noon
Venue: Coolard
Listowel Emmets v Finuge