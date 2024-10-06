Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Oct 6, 2024 09:36 By radiokerrynews
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

Mid Kerry Football
O'Sullivan Cup
At noon

Group A
Laune Rangers entertain Beaufort

Group B

Advertisement

Cromane host Milltown/Castlemaine

Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship
Quarter-Finals
First named at home
Games at midday
Moyvane V Asdee
Valentia Young Islanders V Tuosist

East Kerry Minor Football Championship
Semi-finals at 11.30

Advertisement

Division 2
Legion V Glenflesk
Cordal V Kenmare not going ahead. Cordal into Division 2 Final

Division 3
Fossa V Kilcummin

Ask Acorn County Under 21 Hurling Championship
Preliminary Quarter-Final
Venue: Crotta O Neills
Crotta/Kilmoyley V East Kerry 2:00

Advertisement

Quarter-Final
Lixnaw home to Abbeydorney 2:00

North Kerry Under 16 Hurling Championship

@ 12 noon
St. Brendan’s v Ballyduff
Firies v Tralee Parnell’s
Abbeydorney v Ballyheigue @ 4.30pm
Lixnaw v Kilmoyley @ 4.30pm
First named at home

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Multiple Ladies county football champions to be crowned today
Advertisement
Final meeting of the year at Killarney begins today
Kerry FC today contest Cup Final
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry FC today contest Cup Final
Sunday local soccer fixtures & results
Sunday local basketball fixtures & results
Semi-final places on offer today in County Football Championship
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus