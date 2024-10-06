Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Mid Kerry Football
O'Sullivan Cup
At noon
Group A
Laune Rangers entertain Beaufort
Group B
Cromane host Milltown/Castlemaine
Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship
Quarter-Finals
First named at home
Games at midday
Moyvane V Asdee
Valentia Young Islanders V Tuosist
East Kerry Minor Football Championship
Semi-finals at 11.30
Division 2
Legion V Glenflesk
Cordal V Kenmare not going ahead. Cordal into Division 2 Final
Division 3
Fossa V Kilcummin
Ask Acorn County Under 21 Hurling Championship
Preliminary Quarter-Final
Venue: Crotta O Neills
Crotta/Kilmoyley V East Kerry 2:00
Quarter-Final
Lixnaw home to Abbeydorney 2:00
North Kerry Under 16 Hurling Championship
@ 12 noon
St. Brendan’s v Ballyduff
Firies v Tralee Parnell’s
Abbeydorney v Ballyheigue @ 4.30pm
Lixnaw v Kilmoyley @ 4.30pm
First named at home