Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Barrett Cup Semi-Final

1-11 Beaufort V Currow 2-9

Kerry Cup Shield Quarter-Final

0-13 Clounmacon V Beale 2-16

Kerry LGFA

U17 D1 Club Championship

Firies -v- ISG; conceded by Firies

North Kerry Under 14 ‘A’ Hurling Championship Final

Crotta O’Neill’s 4 - 9 Abbeydorney 0 - 19

Today:

East Kerry Minor Football Championship

First named at home

Winner on the day in all games

Division 1

Semi Finals

Kenmare V Dr Crokes at 12

Rathmore V Legion at 12

Division 2

Quarter Finals

Kilcummin v Cordal at 1.15

Glenflesk v Spa at 7

Division 3

Quarter Final

Kenmare B V Firies at 1.15

Tralee/St Brendan's Under 13 League Finals

Venue: Na Gaeil

Extra -Time if necessary

Div 2

Kerins O’Rahillys v Ardfert at 4:45

Div 1

Austin Stacks v John Mitchels at 6:15

Tralee/St Brendan's Under 15 District Championship

Quarter Final

At 11:30

KOR/St Pat's v Ballymac

Extra time

Winner on the Day

North Kerry Minor ‘B’ Championship FINAL

Ballyheigue v Kilmoyley

Venue: Dromakee

Throw in: 12 noon