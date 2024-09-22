Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Sep 22, 2024 09:54 By radiokerrynews
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Barrett Cup Semi-Final
1-11 Beaufort V Currow 2-9

Kerry Cup Shield Quarter-Final
0-13 Clounmacon V Beale 2-16

Kerry LGFA
U17 D1 Club Championship
Firies -v- ISG; conceded by Firies

North Kerry Under 14 ‘A’ Hurling Championship Final
Crotta O’Neill’s 4 - 9 Abbeydorney 0 - 19

Today:

East Kerry Minor Football Championship
First named at home
Winner on the day in all games

Division 1
Semi Finals
Kenmare V Dr Crokes at 12
Rathmore V Legion at 12

Division 2
Quarter Finals
Kilcummin v Cordal at 1.15
Glenflesk v Spa at 7

Division 3
Quarter Final
Kenmare B V Firies at 1.15

Tralee/St Brendan's Under 13 League Finals
Venue: Na Gaeil
Extra -Time if necessary

Div 2
Kerins O’Rahillys v Ardfert at 4:45

Div 1
Austin Stacks v John Mitchels at 6:15

Tralee/St Brendan's Under 15 District Championship
Quarter Final
At 11:30
KOR/St Pat's v Ballymac
Extra time
Winner on the Day

North Kerry Minor ‘B’ Championship FINAL

Ballyheigue v Kilmoyley

Venue: Dromakee
Throw in: 12 noon

