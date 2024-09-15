Advertisement
Sport

Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Sep 15, 2024 12:20 By radiokerrynews
Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Share this article

Results

Garvey's SuperValu Kerry County Senior Football Championship 1st Round

Dr. Crokes 1-14 Kenmare Shamrocks 2-7
Breda O'Shea reports

Advertisement

Shannon Rangers 1-13 Na Gaeil 1-9

St.Kierans GAA Club 1-14 West Kerry Board 0-11

Molyneaux Cup Quarter Finals

Advertisement

Glenflesk 2-12 Fossa 0-16

Austin Stacks 2-15 Laune Rangers 0-11

Rathmore 1-12 Killarney Legion 2-6

Advertisement

Barrett Cup Quarter Final

Ardfert Football Club 6-14 Spa Killarney 0-6

Cahill Cup Quarter-Finals

Advertisement

St Michael's-Foilmore W/O Keel  -

Listry W/O Reenard

Laune Rangers 0-12 Skelligs Rangers 1-5

Advertisement

Kerry Cup Quarter-Final

Tarbert 2-10 St Senan's 2-9

Moyvane 1-12 Beale 2-8

Ladies Football

Bon Secours County Championship Junior B Quarter Final

Glenflesk 1-06 Kilcummin 2-07

 

Fixtures

Round 1 of the Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Football Championship

There's a double-header at Fitzgerald Stadium

Milltown/Castlemaine v Spa Killarney meet at 1 o'clock followed by Rathmore v East Kerry at 3.

Templenoe are at home to Feale Rangers at 2 o'clock.

Then there's another double-header at Austin Stack Park with St Brendan's Board versus South Kerry at 3 followed by Mid Kerry Board versus Dingle at 5.

McElligott Cup Quarter-Finals

Castleisland Desmonds v Kerins O'Rahilly's at 12:30

Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region Under 13 Football Competition

Div. 7 final.

Kerins O’Rahilly’s v John Mitchels in Na Gaeil at 6pm

McElligott Oil Asdee U15 Cup Final

Finuge V Listowel Emmets at 2.30 in Stack Park Ballybunion

McElligott Oil Asdee U15 Shield semi finals.

Beale v Duagh at 1pm in Stack Park Ballybunion

Moyvane/Tarbert v Ballyduff at 3pm in Con Brosnan Park Moyvane

In hurling

The NORTH KERRY SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP Quarter Final is underway since 11.30 with Causeway at home to Crotta O'Neills.

There are two games just after getting underway in the North Kerry MINOR 'B' Hurling Championship

St. Brendan's v Ballyheigue @ Ardfert

Firies v Kilmoyley @ Farranfore

 

Ladies Football

Under 13 Club Championship Quarter Finals - Division 1

Inbhear Scéine Gaels -v- Churchill - St Johns Kenmare 4.30pm

Listowel Emmets -v- Abbeydorney - 4.30pm

Austin Stacks -v- Southern Gaels - 5.30pm

MKL Gaels -v- Corca Dhuibhne - Listry - 3.45pm

Division 2

Knocknagoshel/Brosna -v- Na Gaeil - Brosna 4.30pm

Fossa -v- Dr Crokes - 5pm

Division 3

MKL B -v- Scartaglin/Cordal - Listry 1.45pm

Rathmore -v- Kerins O’Rahillys - 5.30pm

Ballymacelligott -v- Southern Gaels B - 4.30pm

Division 4

Beale -v- Killarney Legion - Asdee 4.30pm

Annascaul/Castlegregory -v- Kilcummin - Annascaul 4.30pm

Beaufort -v- Finuge/St Senans - 6pm

Division 5

Duagh -v- Milltown/Castlemaine - 6pm

Ballyduff -v- John Mitchels - 4.30pm

Bon Secours County Championship Quarter Finals

There are four Junior A Fixtures all underway since midday:

Fossa -v- Listowel Emmets

Cromane -v- Inbhear Scéine Gaels

Ballymacelligott -v- Spa - John Mitchels

Abbeydorney -v- Laune Rangers Abbeydorney

Junior B

Killarney Legion -v- Kerins O’Rahillys - 12.00pm

Junior C QF

Milltown/Castlemaine -v- MKL Gaels B – Miltown - 11.00am

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Advertisement
Europe Need To Battle To Retain Solheim Cup
McIlroy On Course For Irish Open Glory
Advertisement

Recommended

TD urges HSE to commit to medium-term plan to ensure continued residents care at Kerry nursing home
Kerry County Council to run campaign on household waste disposal
Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Europe Need To Battle To Retain Solheim Cup
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus