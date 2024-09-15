Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Results

Garvey's SuperValu Kerry County Senior Football Championship 1st Round

Dr. Crokes 1-14 Kenmare Shamrocks 2-7

Breda O'Shea reports



Advertisement

Shannon Rangers 1-13 Na Gaeil 1-9

St.Kierans GAA Club 1-14 West Kerry Board 0-11

Molyneaux Cup Quarter Finals

Advertisement

Glenflesk 2-12 Fossa 0-16

Austin Stacks 2-15 Laune Rangers 0-11

Rathmore 1-12 Killarney Legion 2-6

Advertisement

Barrett Cup Quarter Final

Ardfert Football Club 6-14 Spa Killarney 0-6

Cahill Cup Quarter-Finals

Advertisement

St Michael's-Foilmore W/O Keel -

Listry W/O Reenard

Laune Rangers 0-12 Skelligs Rangers 1-5

Advertisement

Kerry Cup Quarter-Final

Tarbert 2-10 St Senan's 2-9

Moyvane 1-12 Beale 2-8

Ladies Football

Bon Secours County Championship Junior B Quarter Final

Glenflesk 1-06 Kilcummin 2-07

Fixtures

Round 1 of the Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Football Championship

There's a double-header at Fitzgerald Stadium

Milltown/Castlemaine v Spa Killarney meet at 1 o'clock followed by Rathmore v East Kerry at 3.

Templenoe are at home to Feale Rangers at 2 o'clock.

Then there's another double-header at Austin Stack Park with St Brendan's Board versus South Kerry at 3 followed by Mid Kerry Board versus Dingle at 5.

McElligott Cup Quarter-Finals

Castleisland Desmonds v Kerins O'Rahilly's at 12:30

Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region Under 13 Football Competition

Div. 7 final.

Kerins O’Rahilly’s v John Mitchels in Na Gaeil at 6pm

McElligott Oil Asdee U15 Cup Final

Finuge V Listowel Emmets at 2.30 in Stack Park Ballybunion

McElligott Oil Asdee U15 Shield semi finals.

Beale v Duagh at 1pm in Stack Park Ballybunion

Moyvane/Tarbert v Ballyduff at 3pm in Con Brosnan Park Moyvane

In hurling

The NORTH KERRY SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP Quarter Final is underway since 11.30 with Causeway at home to Crotta O'Neills.

There are two games just after getting underway in the North Kerry MINOR 'B' Hurling Championship

St. Brendan's v Ballyheigue @ Ardfert

Firies v Kilmoyley @ Farranfore

Ladies Football

Under 13 Club Championship Quarter Finals - Division 1

Inbhear Scéine Gaels -v- Churchill - St Johns Kenmare 4.30pm

Listowel Emmets -v- Abbeydorney - 4.30pm

Austin Stacks -v- Southern Gaels - 5.30pm

MKL Gaels -v- Corca Dhuibhne - Listry - 3.45pm

Division 2

Knocknagoshel/Brosna -v- Na Gaeil - Brosna 4.30pm

Fossa -v- Dr Crokes - 5pm

Division 3

MKL B -v- Scartaglin/Cordal - Listry 1.45pm

Rathmore -v- Kerins O’Rahillys - 5.30pm

Ballymacelligott -v- Southern Gaels B - 4.30pm

Division 4

Beale -v- Killarney Legion - Asdee 4.30pm

Annascaul/Castlegregory -v- Kilcummin - Annascaul 4.30pm

Beaufort -v- Finuge/St Senans - 6pm

Division 5

Duagh -v- Milltown/Castlemaine - 6pm

Ballyduff -v- John Mitchels - 4.30pm

Bon Secours County Championship Quarter Finals

There are four Junior A Fixtures all underway since midday:

Fossa -v- Listowel Emmets

Cromane -v- Inbhear Scéine Gaels

Ballymacelligott -v- Spa - John Mitchels

Abbeydorney -v- Laune Rangers Abbeydorney

Junior B

Killarney Legion -v- Kerins O’Rahillys - 12.00pm

Junior C QF

Milltown/Castlemaine -v- MKL Gaels B – Miltown - 11.00am