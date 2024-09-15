Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Results
Garvey's SuperValu Kerry County Senior Football Championship 1st Round
Dr. Crokes 1-14 Kenmare Shamrocks 2-7
Breda O'Shea reports
Shannon Rangers 1-13 Na Gaeil 1-9
St.Kierans GAA Club 1-14 West Kerry Board 0-11
Molyneaux Cup Quarter Finals
Glenflesk 2-12 Fossa 0-16
Austin Stacks 2-15 Laune Rangers 0-11
Rathmore 1-12 Killarney Legion 2-6
Barrett Cup Quarter Final
Ardfert Football Club 6-14 Spa Killarney 0-6
Cahill Cup Quarter-Finals
St Michael's-Foilmore W/O Keel -
Listry W/O Reenard
Laune Rangers 0-12 Skelligs Rangers 1-5
Kerry Cup Quarter-Final
Tarbert 2-10 St Senan's 2-9
Moyvane 1-12 Beale 2-8
Ladies Football
Bon Secours County Championship Junior B Quarter Final
Glenflesk 1-06 Kilcummin 2-07
Fixtures
Round 1 of the Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Football Championship
There's a double-header at Fitzgerald Stadium
Milltown/Castlemaine v Spa Killarney meet at 1 o'clock followed by Rathmore v East Kerry at 3.
Templenoe are at home to Feale Rangers at 2 o'clock.
Then there's another double-header at Austin Stack Park with St Brendan's Board versus South Kerry at 3 followed by Mid Kerry Board versus Dingle at 5.
McElligott Cup Quarter-Finals
Castleisland Desmonds v Kerins O'Rahilly's at 12:30
Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region Under 13 Football Competition
Div. 7 final.
Kerins O’Rahilly’s v John Mitchels in Na Gaeil at 6pm
McElligott Oil Asdee U15 Cup Final
Finuge V Listowel Emmets at 2.30 in Stack Park Ballybunion
McElligott Oil Asdee U15 Shield semi finals.
Beale v Duagh at 1pm in Stack Park Ballybunion
Moyvane/Tarbert v Ballyduff at 3pm in Con Brosnan Park Moyvane
In hurling
The NORTH KERRY SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP Quarter Final is underway since 11.30 with Causeway at home to Crotta O'Neills.
There are two games just after getting underway in the North Kerry MINOR 'B' Hurling Championship
St. Brendan's v Ballyheigue @ Ardfert
Firies v Kilmoyley @ Farranfore
Ladies Football
Under 13 Club Championship Quarter Finals - Division 1
Inbhear Scéine Gaels -v- Churchill - St Johns Kenmare 4.30pm
Listowel Emmets -v- Abbeydorney - 4.30pm
Austin Stacks -v- Southern Gaels - 5.30pm
MKL Gaels -v- Corca Dhuibhne - Listry - 3.45pm
Division 2
Knocknagoshel/Brosna -v- Na Gaeil - Brosna 4.30pm
Fossa -v- Dr Crokes - 5pm
Division 3
MKL B -v- Scartaglin/Cordal - Listry 1.45pm
Rathmore -v- Kerins O’Rahillys - 5.30pm
Ballymacelligott -v- Southern Gaels B - 4.30pm
Division 4
Beale -v- Killarney Legion - Asdee 4.30pm
Annascaul/Castlegregory -v- Kilcummin - Annascaul 4.30pm
Beaufort -v- Finuge/St Senans - 6pm
Division 5
Duagh -v- Milltown/Castlemaine - 6pm
Ballyduff -v- John Mitchels - 4.30pm
Bon Secours County Championship Quarter Finals
There are four Junior A Fixtures all underway since midday:
Fossa -v- Listowel Emmets
Cromane -v- Inbhear Scéine Gaels
Ballymacelligott -v- Spa - John Mitchels
Abbeydorney -v- Laune Rangers Abbeydorney
Junior B
Killarney Legion -v- Kerins O’Rahillys - 12.00pm
Junior C QF
Milltown/Castlemaine -v- MKL Gaels B – Miltown - 11.00am