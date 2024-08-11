Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Saturday Evening Results
Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Football Club Championship Round 3
Group A
An Ghaeltacht 2-21 John Mitchels 0-10
Group C
Fossa 1-18 Ballydonoghue 3-7
Junior Football Club Championship Round 2
Group A
Duagh 4-13 Beale 0-8
St Michael's-Foilmore 3-15 Scartaglin 1-10
Group B
Moyvane 1-10 Kilgarvan 1-10
Group D
Knocknagoshel 1-15 Sneem/Derrynane 0-9
Sunday Fixtures
Kerry Petroleum Club Championships continue today with the Home Team named first unless stated otherwise.
Senior Championship Round 3
Group A
Kenmare Shamrocks v Templenoe at 4.
Rathmore v Spa Killarney also at 4
Intermediate Football Club Championship Round 3
Group B
Listowel Emmets v Laune Rangers at 4pm
Kilcummin v Kerins O'Rahilly's at 4pm
Group D
St Mary's v Killarney Legion at 1pm
Gneeveguilla v Glenflesk at 1pm
Junior Premier Football Club Championship
Group A Round 1
Ballyduff v Ardfert Football Club at 2pm in Connolly Park
Group B Round 2
Reenard v St Senan's at 3
Group C
Annascaul v Dromid Pearses at 2
Group D
Currow v St Patrick's Blennerville at 2
Castlegregory GAA Club v Waterville Frank Caseys at 2
Junior Football Club Championship Round 2
Group C
Asdee V Skelligs Rangers at 3pm
Group D
Valentia Young Islanders V Lispole at 2pm
Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region U13 Football
Division 1:
An Ghaeltacht host Austin Stacks.
Milltown Castlemaine welcome John Mitchels.
Kerins O'Rahillys face Na Gaeil at 12.30pm.
Division 3:
Annascaul/Lispole meet St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers.
Ardfert versus Ballymacelligott.
Division 4 Semifinals:
Dingle meet Churchill.
St Marys/Renard/Dromid/Waterville play Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane.
Division 5:
Castlegregory are up against Na Fianna (S/D/T/T) .
Division 6:
An Ghaeltacht B host Austin Stacks B at 6pm.
Milltown Castlemaine B meet John Mitchels B.
Kerins O'Rahilly's B welcome Na Gaeil B at 1.30 pm.