Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Aug 11, 2024 12:15 By radiokerrysport
Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Saturday Evening Results
Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Football Club Championship Round 3

Group A
An Ghaeltacht 2-21 John Mitchels 0-10

Group C
Fossa 1-18 Ballydonoghue 3-7

Junior Football Club Championship Round 2

Group A
Duagh 4-13 Beale 0-8
St Michael's-Foilmore 3-15 Scartaglin 1-10

Group B
Moyvane 1-10 Kilgarvan 1-10

Group D
Knocknagoshel 1-15 Sneem/Derrynane 0-9

Sunday Fixtures
Kerry Petroleum Club Championships continue today with the Home Team named first unless stated otherwise.

Senior Championship Round 3

Group A
Kenmare Shamrocks v Templenoe at 4.
Rathmore v Spa Killarney also at 4

Intermediate Football Club Championship Round 3

Group B
Listowel Emmets v Laune Rangers at 4pm
Kilcummin v Kerins O'Rahilly's at 4pm

Group D
St Mary's v Killarney Legion at 1pm
Gneeveguilla v Glenflesk at 1pm

Junior Premier Football Club Championship

Group A Round 1
Ballyduff v Ardfert Football Club at 2pm in Connolly Park

Group B Round 2
Reenard v St Senan's at 3

Group C
Annascaul v Dromid Pearses at 2

Group D
Currow v St Patrick's Blennerville at 2
Castlegregory GAA Club v Waterville Frank Caseys at 2

Junior Football Club Championship Round 2

Group C
Asdee V Skelligs Rangers at 3pm

Group D
Valentia Young Islanders V Lispole at 2pm

Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region U13 Football

Division 1:

An Ghaeltacht host Austin Stacks.
Milltown Castlemaine welcome John Mitchels.
Kerins O'Rahillys face Na Gaeil at 12.30pm.

Division 3:
Annascaul/Lispole meet St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers.
Ardfert versus Ballymacelligott.

Division 4 Semifinals:
Dingle meet Churchill.
St Marys/Renard/Dromid/Waterville play Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane.

Division 5:
Castlegregory are up against Na Fianna (S/D/T/T) .

Division 6:
An Ghaeltacht B host Austin Stacks B at 6pm.
Milltown Castlemaine B meet John Mitchels B.
Kerins O'Rahilly's B welcome Na Gaeil B at 1.30 pm.

