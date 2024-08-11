Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Saturday Evening Results

Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Football Club Championship Round 3

Group A

An Ghaeltacht 2-21 John Mitchels 0-10

Group C

Fossa 1-18 Ballydonoghue 3-7

Advertisement

Junior Football Club Championship Round 2

Group A

Duagh 4-13 Beale 0-8

St Michael's-Foilmore 3-15 Scartaglin 1-10

Group B

Moyvane 1-10 Kilgarvan 1-10

Advertisement

Group D

Knocknagoshel 1-15 Sneem/Derrynane 0-9

Sunday Fixtures

Kerry Petroleum Club Championships continue today with the Home Team named first unless stated otherwise.

Senior Championship Round 3

Advertisement

Group A

Kenmare Shamrocks v Templenoe at 4.

Rathmore v Spa Killarney also at 4

Intermediate Football Club Championship Round 3

Group B

Listowel Emmets v Laune Rangers at 4pm

Kilcummin v Kerins O'Rahilly's at 4pm

Advertisement

Group D

St Mary's v Killarney Legion at 1pm

Gneeveguilla v Glenflesk at 1pm

Junior Premier Football Club Championship

Group A Round 1

Ballyduff v Ardfert Football Club at 2pm in Connolly Park

Advertisement

Group B Round 2

Reenard v St Senan's at 3

Group C

Annascaul v Dromid Pearses at 2

Group D

Currow v St Patrick's Blennerville at 2

Castlegregory GAA Club v Waterville Frank Caseys at 2

Junior Football Club Championship Round 2

Group C

Asdee V Skelligs Rangers at 3pm

Group D

Valentia Young Islanders V Lispole at 2pm

Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region U13 Football

Division 1:

An Ghaeltacht host Austin Stacks.

Milltown Castlemaine welcome John Mitchels.

Kerins O'Rahillys face Na Gaeil at 12.30pm.

Division 3:

Annascaul/Lispole meet St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers.

Ardfert versus Ballymacelligott.

Division 4 Semifinals:

Dingle meet Churchill.

St Marys/Renard/Dromid/Waterville play Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane.

Division 5:

Castlegregory are up against Na Fianna (S/D/T/T) .

Division 6:

An Ghaeltacht B host Austin Stacks B at 6pm.

Milltown Castlemaine B meet John Mitchels B.

Kerins O'Rahilly's B welcome Na Gaeil B at 1.30 pm.