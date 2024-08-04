Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Aug 4, 2024 10:14 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Football Club Championship Group A
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Austin Stacks 2 1 1 0 29 17 12 3
Glenbeigh-Glencar 1 1 0 0 15 11 4 2
An Ghaeltacht 2 0 1 1 19 23 -4 1
John Mitchels 1 0 0 1 9 21 -12 0

Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Football Club Championship Group A
Sat, 03 Aug,
Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Connolly Park ( Austin Stacks), (Round 2), Austin Stacks 0-8 An Ghaeltacht 0-8

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Football Club Championship Group C
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Fossa 2 1 0 1 34 30 4 2
Beaufort 1 1 0 0 14 13 1 2
Desmonds 2 1 0 1 35 38 -3 2
Ballydonoghue 1 0 0 1 17 19 -2 0

Advertisement

Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Football Club Championship Group C
Sat, 03 Aug,
Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Fossa, (Round 2), Fossa 1-18 Castleisland Desmonds 0-16

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Football Club Championship Group D
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Killarney Legion 2 1 0 1 39 29 10 2
Gneeveguilla 2 1 0 1 30 27 3 2
Glenflesk 1 1 0 0 20 19 1 2
St Mary's 1 0 0 1 7 21 -14 0

Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Football Club Championship Group D
Sat, 03 Aug,
Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Killarney Legion , (Round 2), Killarney Legion 0-20 Gneeveguilla 0-9

Advertisement

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Club Championship Group A
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Duagh 1 1 0 0 24 6 18 2
Beale 1 0 1 0 18 18 0 1
St Michael's-Foilmore 1 0 1 0 18 18 0 1
Scartaglin 1 0 0 1 6 24 -18 0

Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Club Championship Group A
Sat, 03 Aug,
Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Willie Walsh Park (Knocknagoshel), (Round 1), Duagh 2-18 Scartaglin 1-3
Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Milltown, (Round 1), St Michael's-Foilmore 3-9 Beale 1-15

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Club Championship Group B
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Tarbert 1 1 0 0 17 11 6 2
Moyvane 1 1 0 0 14 11 3 2
Cordal 1 0 0 1 11 14 -3 0
Kilgarvan 1 0 0 1 11 17 -6 0

Advertisement

Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Club Championship Group B
Sat, 03 Aug,
Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium, (Round 1), Tarbert 2-11 Kilgarvan 2-5
Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Duagh, (Round 1), Moyvane 1-11 Cordal 0-11

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Club Championship Group C
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Finuge 1 1 0 0 37 6 31 2
Skelligs Rangers 1 1 0 0 31 10 21 2
Cromane 1 0 0 1 10 31 -21 0
Asdee 1 0 0 1 6 37 -31 0

Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Club Championship Group C
Fri, 02 Aug,
Fri, 02 Aug, Venue: Caherciveen, (Round 1), Skelligs Rangers 2-25 Cromane 0-10
Sat, 03 Aug,
Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Ballydonoghue, (Round 1), Finuge 6-19 Asdee 0-6

Advertisement

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Club Championship Group D
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Lispole 1 1 0 0 15 13 2 2
Valentia Young Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Knocknagoshel 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sneem/Derrynane 1 0 0 1 13 15 -2 0

Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Club Championship Group D
Sat, 03 Aug,
Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: J P O Sullivan Park (Laune Rangers), (Round 1), Lispole 1-12 Sneem/Derrynane 0-13

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group A
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Firies 1 1 0 0 17 13 4 2
Ballyduff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ardfert Football Club 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brosna 1 0 0 1 13 17 -4 0

Advertisement

Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group A
Sat, 03 Aug,
Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Cordal, (Round 1), Firies 1-14 Brosna 1-10

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group B
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
St Senan's 1 1 0 0 17 9 8 2
Ballymacelligott 1 1 0 0 12 11 1 2
Reenard 1 0 0 1 11 12 -1 0
Churchill 1 0 0 1 9 17 -8 0

Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group B
Sat, 03 Aug,
Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Cromane, (Round 1), Ballymacelligott 0-12 Reenard 0-11
Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Strand Road (Kerins O Rahillys), (Round 1), St Senan's 1-14 Churchill 0-9

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group C
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Keel 1 1 0 0 20 13 7 2
Annascaul 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Listry 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Piarsaigh Na Dromoda 1 0 0 1 13 20 -7 0

Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group C
Sat, 03 Aug,
Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium, (Round 1), Keel 2-14 Dromid Pearses 1-10

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group D
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
St Pats Blennerville 1 1 0 0 21 11 10 2
Castlegregory GAA Club 1 1 0 0 15 11 4 2
Currow 1 0 0 1 11 15 -4 0
Waterville 1 0 0 1 11 21 -10 0

Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group D
Fri, 02 Aug,
Fri, 02 Aug, Venue: Blennerville (St Pats), (Round 1), Castlegregory GAA Club 0-15 Currow 0-11
Sat, 03 Aug,
Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Glenbeigh, (Round 1), St Patrick's Blennerville 1-18 Waterville Frank Caseys 1-8

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Senior Football Club Championship Group A
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Rathmore 1 1 0 0 20 16 4 2
Kenmare Shamrocks 2 1 0 1 36 31 5 2
Templenoe 1 0 1 0 17 17 0 1
Spa 2 0 1 1 28 37 -9 1

Kerry Petroleum Senior Football Club Championship Group A
Fri, 02 Aug,
Fri, 02 Aug, Venue: Spa, (Round 2), Kenmare Shamrocks 2-14 Spa Killarney 0-11

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Senior Football Club Championship Group B
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Dingle 2 2 0 0 46 26 20 4
Dr. Crokes 2 1 0 1 37 32 5 2
Milltown/Castlemaine 2 1 0 1 22 32 -10 2
Na Gaeil 2 0 0 2 21 36 -15 0

Kerry Petroleum Senior Football Club Championship Group B
Sat, 03 Aug,
Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Dr Crokes GAA Grounds, (Round 2), Dr. Crokes 0-17 Milltown/Castlemaine 0-6
Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Dingle, (Round 2), Dingle 1-17 Na Gaeil 0-6

Today

Kerry Petroleum Club Football Championships

Senior

Group A

Templenoe V Rathmore 1:00

Intermediate
First named at home
Games at 1

Group A
John Mitchels V Glenbeigh-Glencar

Group B
Kerins O'Rahilly's V Listowel Emmets
Laune Rangers V Kilcummin

Group C
Beaufort V Ballydonoghue

Group D
Glenflesk V St Mary's

Junior Premier
Venue: Keel
Listry V Annascaul 1:00

Junior

Group D
Venue: Fossa
Knocknagoshel V Valentia Young Islanders 1:00

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry winner of St.Leger heat
Advertisement
Another All Ireland for Dominic Lynch
Harrington qualifies for another Olympics final
Advertisement

Recommended

Another All Ireland for Dominic Lynch
Kerry winner of St.Leger heat
Harrington qualifies for another Olympics final
FAI Women's Cup review
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus