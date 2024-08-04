Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Football Club Championship Group A

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Austin Stacks 2 1 1 0 29 17 12 3

Glenbeigh-Glencar 1 1 0 0 15 11 4 2

An Ghaeltacht 2 0 1 1 19 23 -4 1

John Mitchels 1 0 0 1 9 21 -12 0

Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Football Club Championship Group A

Sat, 03 Aug,

Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Connolly Park ( Austin Stacks), (Round 2), Austin Stacks 0-8 An Ghaeltacht 0-8

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Football Club Championship Group C

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Fossa 2 1 0 1 34 30 4 2

Beaufort 1 1 0 0 14 13 1 2

Desmonds 2 1 0 1 35 38 -3 2

Ballydonoghue 1 0 0 1 17 19 -2 0

Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Football Club Championship Group C

Sat, 03 Aug,

Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Fossa, (Round 2), Fossa 1-18 Castleisland Desmonds 0-16

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Football Club Championship Group D

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Killarney Legion 2 1 0 1 39 29 10 2

Gneeveguilla 2 1 0 1 30 27 3 2

Glenflesk 1 1 0 0 20 19 1 2

St Mary's 1 0 0 1 7 21 -14 0

Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Football Club Championship Group D

Sat, 03 Aug,

Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Killarney Legion , (Round 2), Killarney Legion 0-20 Gneeveguilla 0-9

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Club Championship Group A

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Duagh 1 1 0 0 24 6 18 2

Beale 1 0 1 0 18 18 0 1

St Michael's-Foilmore 1 0 1 0 18 18 0 1

Scartaglin 1 0 0 1 6 24 -18 0

Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Club Championship Group A

Sat, 03 Aug,

Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Willie Walsh Park (Knocknagoshel), (Round 1), Duagh 2-18 Scartaglin 1-3

Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Milltown, (Round 1), St Michael's-Foilmore 3-9 Beale 1-15

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Club Championship Group B

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Tarbert 1 1 0 0 17 11 6 2

Moyvane 1 1 0 0 14 11 3 2

Cordal 1 0 0 1 11 14 -3 0

Kilgarvan 1 0 0 1 11 17 -6 0

Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Club Championship Group B

Sat, 03 Aug,

Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium, (Round 1), Tarbert 2-11 Kilgarvan 2-5

Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Duagh, (Round 1), Moyvane 1-11 Cordal 0-11

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Club Championship Group C

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Finuge 1 1 0 0 37 6 31 2

Skelligs Rangers 1 1 0 0 31 10 21 2

Cromane 1 0 0 1 10 31 -21 0

Asdee 1 0 0 1 6 37 -31 0

Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Club Championship Group C

Fri, 02 Aug,

Fri, 02 Aug, Venue: Caherciveen, (Round 1), Skelligs Rangers 2-25 Cromane 0-10

Sat, 03 Aug,

Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Ballydonoghue, (Round 1), Finuge 6-19 Asdee 0-6

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Club Championship Group D

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Lispole 1 1 0 0 15 13 2 2

Valentia Young Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Knocknagoshel 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Sneem/Derrynane 1 0 0 1 13 15 -2 0

Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Club Championship Group D

Sat, 03 Aug,

Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: J P O Sullivan Park (Laune Rangers), (Round 1), Lispole 1-12 Sneem/Derrynane 0-13

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group A

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Firies 1 1 0 0 17 13 4 2

Ballyduff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Ardfert Football Club 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Brosna 1 0 0 1 13 17 -4 0

Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group A

Sat, 03 Aug,

Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Cordal, (Round 1), Firies 1-14 Brosna 1-10

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group B

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

St Senan's 1 1 0 0 17 9 8 2

Ballymacelligott 1 1 0 0 12 11 1 2

Reenard 1 0 0 1 11 12 -1 0

Churchill 1 0 0 1 9 17 -8 0

Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group B

Sat, 03 Aug,

Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Cromane, (Round 1), Ballymacelligott 0-12 Reenard 0-11

Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Strand Road (Kerins O Rahillys), (Round 1), St Senan's 1-14 Churchill 0-9

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group C

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Keel 1 1 0 0 20 13 7 2

Annascaul 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Listry 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Piarsaigh Na Dromoda 1 0 0 1 13 20 -7 0

Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group C

Sat, 03 Aug,

Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium, (Round 1), Keel 2-14 Dromid Pearses 1-10

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group D

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

St Pats Blennerville 1 1 0 0 21 11 10 2

Castlegregory GAA Club 1 1 0 0 15 11 4 2

Currow 1 0 0 1 11 15 -4 0

Waterville 1 0 0 1 11 21 -10 0

Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group D

Fri, 02 Aug,

Fri, 02 Aug, Venue: Blennerville (St Pats), (Round 1), Castlegregory GAA Club 0-15 Currow 0-11

Sat, 03 Aug,

Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Glenbeigh, (Round 1), St Patrick's Blennerville 1-18 Waterville Frank Caseys 1-8

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Senior Football Club Championship Group A

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Rathmore 1 1 0 0 20 16 4 2

Kenmare Shamrocks 2 1 0 1 36 31 5 2

Templenoe 1 0 1 0 17 17 0 1

Spa 2 0 1 1 28 37 -9 1

Kerry Petroleum Senior Football Club Championship Group A

Fri, 02 Aug,

Fri, 02 Aug, Venue: Spa, (Round 2), Kenmare Shamrocks 2-14 Spa Killarney 0-11

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Senior Football Club Championship Group B

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Dingle 2 2 0 0 46 26 20 4

Dr. Crokes 2 1 0 1 37 32 5 2

Milltown/Castlemaine 2 1 0 1 22 32 -10 2

Na Gaeil 2 0 0 2 21 36 -15 0

Kerry Petroleum Senior Football Club Championship Group B

Sat, 03 Aug,

Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Dr Crokes GAA Grounds, (Round 2), Dr. Crokes 0-17 Milltown/Castlemaine 0-6

Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Dingle, (Round 2), Dingle 1-17 Na Gaeil 0-6

