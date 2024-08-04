Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Football Club Championship Group A
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Austin Stacks 2 1 1 0 29 17 12 3
Glenbeigh-Glencar 1 1 0 0 15 11 4 2
An Ghaeltacht 2 0 1 1 19 23 -4 1
John Mitchels 1 0 0 1 9 21 -12 0
Sat, 03 Aug,
Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Connolly Park ( Austin Stacks), (Round 2), Austin Stacks 0-8 An Ghaeltacht 0-8
Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Football Club Championship Group C
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Fossa 2 1 0 1 34 30 4 2
Beaufort 1 1 0 0 14 13 1 2
Desmonds 2 1 0 1 35 38 -3 2
Ballydonoghue 1 0 0 1 17 19 -2 0
Sat, 03 Aug,
Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Fossa, (Round 2), Fossa 1-18 Castleisland Desmonds 0-16
Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Football Club Championship Group D
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Killarney Legion 2 1 0 1 39 29 10 2
Gneeveguilla 2 1 0 1 30 27 3 2
Glenflesk 1 1 0 0 20 19 1 2
St Mary's 1 0 0 1 7 21 -14 0
Sat, 03 Aug,
Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Killarney Legion , (Round 2), Killarney Legion 0-20 Gneeveguilla 0-9
Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Club Championship Group A
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Duagh 1 1 0 0 24 6 18 2
Beale 1 0 1 0 18 18 0 1
St Michael's-Foilmore 1 0 1 0 18 18 0 1
Scartaglin 1 0 0 1 6 24 -18 0
Sat, 03 Aug,
Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Willie Walsh Park (Knocknagoshel), (Round 1), Duagh 2-18 Scartaglin 1-3
Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Milltown, (Round 1), St Michael's-Foilmore 3-9 Beale 1-15
Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Club Championship Group B
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Tarbert 1 1 0 0 17 11 6 2
Moyvane 1 1 0 0 14 11 3 2
Cordal 1 0 0 1 11 14 -3 0
Kilgarvan 1 0 0 1 11 17 -6 0
Sat, 03 Aug,
Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium, (Round 1), Tarbert 2-11 Kilgarvan 2-5
Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Duagh, (Round 1), Moyvane 1-11 Cordal 0-11
Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Club Championship Group C
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Finuge 1 1 0 0 37 6 31 2
Skelligs Rangers 1 1 0 0 31 10 21 2
Cromane 1 0 0 1 10 31 -21 0
Asdee 1 0 0 1 6 37 -31 0
Fri, 02 Aug,
Fri, 02 Aug, Venue: Caherciveen, (Round 1), Skelligs Rangers 2-25 Cromane 0-10
Sat, 03 Aug,
Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Ballydonoghue, (Round 1), Finuge 6-19 Asdee 0-6
Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Club Championship Group D
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Lispole 1 1 0 0 15 13 2 2
Valentia Young Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Knocknagoshel 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sneem/Derrynane 1 0 0 1 13 15 -2 0
Sat, 03 Aug,
Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: J P O Sullivan Park (Laune Rangers), (Round 1), Lispole 1-12 Sneem/Derrynane 0-13
Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group A
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Firies 1 1 0 0 17 13 4 2
Ballyduff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ardfert Football Club 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brosna 1 0 0 1 13 17 -4 0
Sat, 03 Aug,
Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Cordal, (Round 1), Firies 1-14 Brosna 1-10
Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group B
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
St Senan's 1 1 0 0 17 9 8 2
Ballymacelligott 1 1 0 0 12 11 1 2
Reenard 1 0 0 1 11 12 -1 0
Churchill 1 0 0 1 9 17 -8 0
Sat, 03 Aug,
Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Cromane, (Round 1), Ballymacelligott 0-12 Reenard 0-11
Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Strand Road (Kerins O Rahillys), (Round 1), St Senan's 1-14 Churchill 0-9
Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group C
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Keel 1 1 0 0 20 13 7 2
Annascaul 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Listry 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Piarsaigh Na Dromoda 1 0 0 1 13 20 -7 0
Sat, 03 Aug,
Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium, (Round 1), Keel 2-14 Dromid Pearses 1-10
Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group D
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
St Pats Blennerville 1 1 0 0 21 11 10 2
Castlegregory GAA Club 1 1 0 0 15 11 4 2
Currow 1 0 0 1 11 15 -4 0
Waterville 1 0 0 1 11 21 -10 0
Fri, 02 Aug,
Fri, 02 Aug, Venue: Blennerville (St Pats), (Round 1), Castlegregory GAA Club 0-15 Currow 0-11
Sat, 03 Aug,
Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Glenbeigh, (Round 1), St Patrick's Blennerville 1-18 Waterville Frank Caseys 1-8
Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Senior Football Club Championship Group A
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Rathmore 1 1 0 0 20 16 4 2
Kenmare Shamrocks 2 1 0 1 36 31 5 2
Templenoe 1 0 1 0 17 17 0 1
Spa 2 0 1 1 28 37 -9 1
Fri, 02 Aug,
Fri, 02 Aug, Venue: Spa, (Round 2), Kenmare Shamrocks 2-14 Spa Killarney 0-11
Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Senior Football Club Championship Group B
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Dingle 2 2 0 0 46 26 20 4
Dr. Crokes 2 1 0 1 37 32 5 2
Milltown/Castlemaine 2 1 0 1 22 32 -10 2
Na Gaeil 2 0 0 2 21 36 -15 0
Sat, 03 Aug,
Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Dr Crokes GAA Grounds, (Round 2), Dr. Crokes 0-17 Milltown/Castlemaine 0-6
Sat, 03 Aug, Venue: Dingle, (Round 2), Dingle 1-17 Na Gaeil 0-6
Today
Kerry Petroleum Club Football Championships
Senior
Group A
Templenoe V Rathmore 1:00
Intermediate
First named at home
Games at 1
Group A
John Mitchels V Glenbeigh-Glencar
Group B
Kerins O'Rahilly's V Listowel Emmets
Laune Rangers V Kilcummin
Group C
Beaufort V Ballydonoghue
Group D
Glenflesk V St Mary's
Junior Premier
Venue: Keel
Listry V Annascaul 1:00
Junior
Group D
Venue: Fossa
Knocknagoshel V Valentia Young Islanders 1:00