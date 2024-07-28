Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Football Club Championship Group A, Venue: Strand Road (Kerins O Rahillys), (Round 1), Austin Stacks 2-15 John Mitchels 0-9
Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Football Club Championship Group A, Venue: Keel, (Round 1), Glenbeigh-Glencar 2-9 An Ghaeltacht 0-11
Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Football Club Championship Group B, Venue: Castleisland Desmonds, (Round 1), Kilcummin 0-11 Listowel Emmets 0-9
Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Football Club Championship Group C, Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium, (Round 1), Beaufort 0-14 Fossa 1-10
Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Football Club Championship Group C, Venue: Brosna, (Round 1), Castleisland Desmonds 3-10 Ballydonoghue 2-11
Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Football Club Championship Group D, Venue: J P O Sullivan Park (Laune Rangers), (Round 1), Gneeveguilla 3-12 St Mary's 0-7
Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Football Club Championship Group D, Venue: Spa Killarney, (Round 1), Glenflesk 1-17 Killarney Legion 1-16
Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Senior Football Club Championship Group A, Venue: Glenflesk, (Round 1), Spa Killarney 1-14 Templenoe 2-11
Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Senior Football Club Championship Group A, Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium, (Round 1), Rathmore 3-11 Kenmare Shamrocks 0-16
Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Senior Football Club Championship Group B, Venue: Austin Stack Park, (Round 1), Milltown/Castlemaine 0-16 Na Gaeil 0-15
Kerry Petroleum Kerry Petroleum Senior Football Club Championship Group B, Venue: Austin Stack Park, (Round 1), Dingle 3-17 Dr. Crokes 2-14
Today
Round 2 of the Kelliher's Toyota Tralee Central Region under 13's competition.
All games have a 7 pm throw in unless otherwise stated.
U 13 Division 3:
Annascaul/Lispole welcome Laune Rangers.
St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers host Ardfert.
U 13 Division 4:
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane play Churchill. Throw in is at 12pm.
Dingle meet St. Marys/Renard/Dromid/Waterville.
U 13 Division 5:
Castleisland Desmonds are up against Na Fianna (S/D/T/T).
St. Pats Blennerville welcome Castlegregory. Throw in is at 11am.
Under 15 Division 1
John Mitchels host Austin Stacks
North Kerry U13 Division 2 Final
Sponsored by McElligott Oil Asdee
Winner on the day
@ 12 noon
Venue Duagh
Northern Gaels v St Senan’s.
North Kerry U13 Division 1 Final
Sponsored by McElligott Oil Asdee
Winner on the day
@ 1.30pm
Venue Duagh
Finuge v Listowel Emmets