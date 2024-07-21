Advertisement
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Jul 21, 2024 10:18 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
The Kelliher's Toyota Tralee Central Region under 13 football competition starts this evening.

All games have a 7 o'clock throw in.

Division 1:

An Ghaeltacht welcome John Mitchels.

Austin Stacks host Kerins O'Rahilly's.

Na Gaeil meet Milltown Castlemaine.

Division 3:

St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers play Ballymacelligott.

Laune Rangers are up against Ardfert.

Division 4:

St. Marys/Renard/Dromid/Waterville host Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane.

Churchill welcome Dingle.

Division 5:

Castlegregory play Castleisland Desmonds.

Na Fianna (S/D/T/T) meet St. Pats Blennerville.

Division 6:

An Ghaeltacht are up against John Mitchels B.

Austin Stacks B vwelcome Kerins O'Rahilly's B.

Na Gaeil B versus Milltown Castlemaine B.

U13 North Kerry League Semi Finals

First named team will be the venue.

Division 1

(Finuge) Finuge V Moyane.

(Listowel) Listowel Emmets A V Ballyduff

Division 2
(Knocknagoshel) Knock Brosna V Northern Gaels A

(Beale) Beale V St Senan's

