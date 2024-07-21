Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

The Kelliher's Toyota Tralee Central Region under 13 football competition starts this evening.
All games have a 7 o'clock throw in.
Division 1:
An Ghaeltacht welcome John Mitchels.
Austin Stacks host Kerins O'Rahilly's.
Na Gaeil meet Milltown Castlemaine.
Division 3:
St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers play Ballymacelligott.
Laune Rangers are up against Ardfert.
Division 4:
St. Marys/Renard/Dromid/Waterville host Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane.
Churchill welcome Dingle.
Division 5:
Castlegregory play Castleisland Desmonds.
Na Fianna (S/D/T/T) meet St. Pats Blennerville.
Division 6:
An Ghaeltacht are up against John Mitchels B.
Austin Stacks B vwelcome Kerins O'Rahilly's B.
Na Gaeil B versus Milltown Castlemaine B.
U13 North Kerry League Semi Finals
First named team will be the venue.
Division 1
(Finuge) Finuge V Moyane.
(Listowel) Listowel Emmets A V Ballyduff
Division 2
(Knocknagoshel) Knock Brosna V Northern Gaels A
(Beale) Beale V St Senan's