Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

There’s a West Kerry derby today in the 2020 County Junior Football Championship Final.

Austin Stack Park is the venue at 2.30 for Annascaul against Castlegregory.

The game is live on Radio Kerry Sport.

Advertisement

Co Junior Football Championship

Games at 2.30

Venue: Tarbert

Ballylongford V Moyvane

Venue: Waterville

Sneem/Derrynane V Valentia

Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship

Semi-Final

Venue: Farranfore

Asdee V Tuosist 2:30

Advertisement

County Intermediate Hurling Championship

First named at home

Games at 2.30

Lixnaw V Kilgarvan

Kenmare Shamrocks V Kilmoyley

Crotta O'Neill's V Tralee Parnells

Causeway V Ladys Walk

County Junior Hurling Championship

¼ Final

Venue: Dr Crokes

Dr. Crokes V Ballyheigue 5:00

County Minor Hurling Championship

¼ Finals

First named at home

Games at 12.30

Kenmare/Kilgarvan V St Brendan's

Tralee Parnells V Lixnaw

Abbeydorney V Ballyduff

Ballyheigue V Crotta/Kilmoyley