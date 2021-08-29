Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

There’s a West Kerry derby today in the 2020 County Junior Football Championship Final.
Austin Stack Park is the venue at 2.30 for Annascaul against Castlegregory.
The game is live on Radio Kerry Sport.
Co Junior Football Championship
Games at 2.30
Venue: Tarbert
Ballylongford V Moyvane
Venue: Waterville
Sneem/Derrynane V Valentia
Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship
Semi-Final
Venue: Farranfore
Asdee V Tuosist 2:30
County Intermediate Hurling Championship
First named at home
Games at 2.30
Lixnaw V Kilgarvan
Kenmare Shamrocks V Kilmoyley
Crotta O'Neill's V Tralee Parnells
Causeway V Ladys Walk
County Junior Hurling Championship
¼ Final
Venue: Dr Crokes
Dr. Crokes V Ballyheigue 5:00
County Minor Hurling Championship
¼ Finals
First named at home
Games at 12.30
Kenmare/Kilgarvan V St Brendan's
Tralee Parnells V Lixnaw
Abbeydorney V Ballyduff
Ballyheigue V Crotta/Kilmoyley