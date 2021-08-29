Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Aug 29, 2021 10:08 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

There’s a West Kerry derby today in the 2020 County Junior Football Championship Final.

Austin Stack Park is the venue at 2.30 for Annascaul against Castlegregory.

The game is live on Radio Kerry Sport.

Advertisement

Co Junior Football Championship
Games at 2.30
Venue: Tarbert
Ballylongford V Moyvane

Venue: Waterville
Sneem/Derrynane V Valentia

Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship
Semi-Final
Venue: Farranfore
Asdee V Tuosist 2:30

Advertisement

County Intermediate Hurling Championship
First named at home
Games at 2.30
Lixnaw V Kilgarvan
Kenmare Shamrocks V Kilmoyley
Crotta O'Neill's V Tralee Parnells
Causeway V Ladys Walk

County Junior Hurling Championship
¼ Final
Venue: Dr Crokes
Dr. Crokes V Ballyheigue 5:00

County Minor Hurling Championship
¼ Finals
First named at home
Games at 12.30
Kenmare/Kilgarvan V St Brendan's
Tralee Parnells V Lixnaw
Abbeydorney V Ballyduff
Ballyheigue V Crotta/Kilmoyley

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus