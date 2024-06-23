Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 2
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Austin Stacks 10 8 1 1 138 88 50 17
Beaufort 10 7 2 1 184 125 59 16
Glenbeigh-Glencar 10 6 2 2 152 128 24 14
Kenmare Shamrocks 11 7 0 4 167 155 12 14
Gneeveguilla 10 5 2 3 120 131 -11 12
Fossa 11 5 2 4 179 184 -5 12
Listowel Emmets 10 3 4 3 167 137 30 10
Templenoe 10 2 4 4 131 150 -19 8
Ardfert Football Club 10 2 3 5 148 185 -37 7
Desmonds 10 2 1 7 129 149 -20 5
John Mitchels 10 1 2 7 112 148 -36 4
Na Gaeil 10 0 3 7 115 162 -47 3
Sat, 22 Jun, Venue: Kenmare, (Round 11), Kenmare Shamrocks 3-16 Fossa 1-11
Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 3
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Firies 11 8 2 1 175 141 34 18
Churchill 10 5 2 3 137 122 15 12
Keel 10 5 1 4 140 113 27 11
Tarbert 10 5 1 4 158 137 21 11
Cordal 10 5 1 4 138 142 -4 11
Ballydonoghue 10 4 3 3 138 143 -5 11
Reenard 10 5 1 4 130 136 -6 11
Listry 11 3 4 4 123 130 -7 10
Annascaul 11 4 1 6 161 169 -8 9
Currow 10 3 2 5 158 185 -27 8
St Mary's 10 2 3 5 128 131 -3 7
Knocknagoshel 11 2 1 8 136 173 -37 5
Sat, 22 Jun, Venue: Paddy Kennedy Park (Annascaul), (Round 11), Annascaul 1-20 Knocknagoshel 0-14
Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 4
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
St Senan's 10 10 0 0 189 122 67 20
Castlegregory GAA Club 10 8 1 1 213 144 69 17
Brosna 11 7 3 1 185 137 48 17
Beale 10 5 1 4 136 131 5 11
Piarsaigh Na Dromoda 9 4 2 3 144 138 6 10
Skelligs Rangers 11 5 0 6 134 146 -12 10
Ballyduff 10 5 0 5 146 169 -23 10
Waterville 11 3 3 5 161 151 10 9
Moyvane 11 4 1 6 173 164 9 9
St Michael's-Foilmore 10 1 3 6 122 143 -21 5
Lispole 11 0 4 7 163 218 -55 4
Cromane 10 1 0 9 130 233 -103 2
Sat, 22 Jun, Venue: Waterville, (Round 11), Waterville Frank Caseys 3-15 Moyvane 1-11
Sat, 22 Jun, Venue: Lispole, (Round 11), Lispole 2-16 Brosna 4-10
Sat, 22 Jun, Venue: Skellig Rangers, (Round 11), Castlegregory GAA Club 0-15 Skelligs Rangers 1-8
Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 5 Cup
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Duagh 6 6 0 0 105 52 53 12
Sneem/Derrynane 6 5 1 0 100 47 53 11
St Pats Blennerville 7 4 0 3 102 118 -16 8
Laune Rangers (B Team) 7 3 1 3 93 89 4 7
Dr. Crokes (B Team) 6 3 0 3 72 86 -14 6
Scartaglin 7 2 0 5 72 82 -10 4
Kilgarvan 6 1 1 4 68 112 -44 3
Austin Stacks (B Team) 7 0 1 6 72 98 -26 1
Sat, 22 Jun, Venue: Blennerville (St Pats), (Round 7), St Patrick's Blennerville 1-9 Scartaglin 0-7
Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 6 Cup
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Fossa (B Team) 7 5 2 0 111 76 35 12
Dr. Crokes (C Team) 7 4 1 2 96 84 12 9
Beaufort (B Team) 7 3 2 2 87 87 0 8
Ballylongford 7 3 1 3 122 120 2 7
Killarney Legion (B Team) 7 3 0 4 118 106 12 6
Milltown/Castlemaine (B Team) 7 2 1 4 64 78 -14 5
Kenmare Shamrocks (B Team) 7 2 1 4 96 98 -2 5
Kerins O`Rahilly's (B Team) 7 2 0 5 81 126 -45 4
Sat, 22 Jun, Venue: Kenmare, (Round 7), Kenmare Shamrocks 2-10 Ballylongford 1-13
Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 6 Shield
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
An Ghaeltacht (B Team) 6 6 0 0 106 64 42 12
Kilcummin (B Team) 7 6 0 1 141 89 52 12
St Michael's-Foilmore (B Team) 7 3 0 4 77 87 -10 6
Spa (B Team) 6 3 0 3 97 108 -11 6
John Mitchels (B Team) 7 3 0 4 102 95 7 6
Ballymacelligott (B Team) 7 3 0 4 121 100 21 6
Keel (B Team) 7 1 1 5 90 134 -44 3
Desmonds (B Team) 7 1 1 5 79 136 -57 3
Sat, 22 Jun, Venue: Castleisland Desmonds, (Round 7), John Mitchels 3-15 Castleisland Desmonds 2-9
Sat, 22 Jun, Venue: Keel, (Round 7), Keel W/O St Michael's-Foilmore -
Tralee / St Brendan's Under 13 Football League
Sponsored by Kelliher's Mills
Div 1
Na Gaeil 0-12 v John Mitchels 2-13
Today:
The final round of the Credit Union Senior Football League goes ahead this afternoon.
Several issues are still to be resolved across the Divisions.
In the topflight, two relegations spots are to be filled. An Ghaeltacht are on 5 points, Rahillys 6, Dingle 7 and Legion 8.
Glenbeigh Glencar are in pole position to fill the remaining promotion spot from Division 2. They’re on 14 points, level with Kenmare -who are finished - and 2 clear of Gneeveguilla. At the other end of the table Desmonds are in the final relegation place. They have 5 points, 2 points worse off than Ardfert.
In Division 3 there’s a scramble to see who’ll go up with Firies. Churchill are on 12 points while Keel, Tarbert, Cordal, Ballydonoghue and Reenard are all on 11 points. There are 2 relegation places to be filled. Listry have finished on 10 points, Annascaul have finished on 9, Currow are on 8 and Mary’s 7.
Games today are at 2, unless stated, with first named at home……………
Division 1
Ballymacelligott V Kerins O'Rahilly's
Laune Rangers V Kilcummin
An Ghaeltacht V Milltown/Castlemaine
Dr. Crokes V Rathmore
Glenflesk V Killarney Legion
Dingle V Spa Killarney
Division 2
Templenoe V Castleisland Desmonds
Listowel Emmets V Beaufort
Austin Stacks V Na Gaeil
Glenbeigh-Glencar V Gneeveguilla
Division 3
Ballydonoghue V Reenard
Keel V Cordal
Currow V St Mary's
Tarbert V Churchill
Division 4
Beale V Dromid Pearses 1:00
St Michael's-Foilmore V Cromane 1:00
St Senan's V Ballyduff
Division 5 Cup
Dr. Crokes V Kilgarvan 12:00
Sneem/Derrynane V Duagh
Division 5 Shield
Gneeveguilla V Valentia Young Islanders
Tuosist V Finuge
Asdee V Rathmore
Division 6 Shield
An Ghaeltacht V Spa Killarney 4:15
Kerry LGFA U14 County League Finals
John Mitchels GAA Complex
7.30 Division 1
Abbbeydorney -v- MKL Gaels - Main Pitch
7.30 Shield Division 1
Corca Dhuibhne -v- Inbhear Scéine Gaels – Top Pitch
6.00 Division 2
Listowel Emmets -v- Castleisland Desmonds – Main Pitch
6.00 Division 3
Laune Rangers -v- Killarney Legion – Top Pitch
4.30 Shield Division 5
Shannon Tarbert -v- John Mitchels – Main Pitch
4.30 Division 8 Shield
Inbhear Scéine Gaels C -v- Beale B – Top Pitch
U14 County League Semi Finals
Division 6
Ballyduff -v- Daingean Uí Chúis - 5
Division 6 shield
Miltown/Castlemaine -v - St Pats - Miltown 7
Tralee / St Brendan's Under 13 League
Sponsored by Kelliher's Mills
At 6
Churchill v Kerins o Rahilly's
Venue: Churchill's Main Pitch
North Kerry Under 13 'B' Hurling Championship
Final
3.30
Crotta O'Neill's v Ballyheigue @ Kilmoyley