Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Credit Union SFL Division 2

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Austin Stacks 10 8 1 1 138 88 50 17

Beaufort 10 7 2 1 184 125 59 16

Glenbeigh-Glencar 10 6 2 2 152 128 24 14

Kenmare Shamrocks 11 7 0 4 167 155 12 14

Gneeveguilla 10 5 2 3 120 131 -11 12

Fossa 11 5 2 4 179 184 -5 12

Listowel Emmets 10 3 4 3 167 137 30 10

Templenoe 10 2 4 4 131 150 -19 8

Ardfert Football Club 10 2 3 5 148 185 -37 7

Desmonds 10 2 1 7 129 149 -20 5

John Mitchels 10 1 2 7 112 148 -36 4

Na Gaeil 10 0 3 7 115 162 -47 3

Sat, 22 Jun, Venue: Kenmare, (Round 11), Kenmare Shamrocks 3-16 Fossa 1-11

Credit Union SFL Division 3

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Firies 11 8 2 1 175 141 34 18

Churchill 10 5 2 3 137 122 15 12

Keel 10 5 1 4 140 113 27 11

Tarbert 10 5 1 4 158 137 21 11

Cordal 10 5 1 4 138 142 -4 11

Ballydonoghue 10 4 3 3 138 143 -5 11

Reenard 10 5 1 4 130 136 -6 11

Listry 11 3 4 4 123 130 -7 10

Annascaul 11 4 1 6 161 169 -8 9

Currow 10 3 2 5 158 185 -27 8

St Mary's 10 2 3 5 128 131 -3 7

Knocknagoshel 11 2 1 8 136 173 -37 5

Sat, 22 Jun, Venue: Paddy Kennedy Park (Annascaul), (Round 11), Annascaul 1-20 Knocknagoshel 0-14

Credit Union SFL Division 4

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

St Senan's 10 10 0 0 189 122 67 20

Castlegregory GAA Club 10 8 1 1 213 144 69 17

Brosna 11 7 3 1 185 137 48 17

Beale 10 5 1 4 136 131 5 11

Piarsaigh Na Dromoda 9 4 2 3 144 138 6 10

Skelligs Rangers 11 5 0 6 134 146 -12 10

Ballyduff 10 5 0 5 146 169 -23 10

Waterville 11 3 3 5 161 151 10 9

Moyvane 11 4 1 6 173 164 9 9

St Michael's-Foilmore 10 1 3 6 122 143 -21 5

Lispole 11 0 4 7 163 218 -55 4

Cromane 10 1 0 9 130 233 -103 2

Sat, 22 Jun, Venue: Waterville, (Round 11), Waterville Frank Caseys 3-15 Moyvane 1-11

Sat, 22 Jun, Venue: Lispole, (Round 11), Lispole 2-16 Brosna 4-10

Sat, 22 Jun, Venue: Skellig Rangers, (Round 11), Castlegregory GAA Club 0-15 Skelligs Rangers 1-8

Credit Union SFL Division 5 Cup

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Duagh 6 6 0 0 105 52 53 12

Sneem/Derrynane 6 5 1 0 100 47 53 11

St Pats Blennerville 7 4 0 3 102 118 -16 8

Laune Rangers (B Team) 7 3 1 3 93 89 4 7

Dr. Crokes (B Team) 6 3 0 3 72 86 -14 6

Scartaglin 7 2 0 5 72 82 -10 4

Kilgarvan 6 1 1 4 68 112 -44 3

Austin Stacks (B Team) 7 0 1 6 72 98 -26 1

Sat, 22 Jun, Venue: Blennerville (St Pats), (Round 7), St Patrick's Blennerville 1-9 Scartaglin 0-7

Credit Union SFL Division 6 Cup

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Fossa (B Team) 7 5 2 0 111 76 35 12

Dr. Crokes (C Team) 7 4 1 2 96 84 12 9

Beaufort (B Team) 7 3 2 2 87 87 0 8

Ballylongford 7 3 1 3 122 120 2 7

Killarney Legion (B Team) 7 3 0 4 118 106 12 6

Milltown/Castlemaine (B Team) 7 2 1 4 64 78 -14 5

Kenmare Shamrocks (B Team) 7 2 1 4 96 98 -2 5

Kerins O`Rahilly's (B Team) 7 2 0 5 81 126 -45 4

Sat, 22 Jun, Venue: Kenmare, (Round 7), Kenmare Shamrocks 2-10 Ballylongford 1-13

Credit Union SFL Division 6 Shield

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

An Ghaeltacht (B Team) 6 6 0 0 106 64 42 12

Kilcummin (B Team) 7 6 0 1 141 89 52 12

St Michael's-Foilmore (B Team) 7 3 0 4 77 87 -10 6

Spa (B Team) 6 3 0 3 97 108 -11 6

John Mitchels (B Team) 7 3 0 4 102 95 7 6

Ballymacelligott (B Team) 7 3 0 4 121 100 21 6

Keel (B Team) 7 1 1 5 90 134 -44 3

Desmonds (B Team) 7 1 1 5 79 136 -57 3

Sat, 22 Jun, Venue: Castleisland Desmonds, (Round 7), John Mitchels 3-15 Castleisland Desmonds 2-9

Sat, 22 Jun, Venue: Keel, (Round 7), Keel W/O St Michael's-Foilmore -

Tralee / St Brendan's Under 13 Football League

Sponsored by Kelliher's Mills

Div 1

Na Gaeil 0-12 v John Mitchels 2-13

Today:

The final round of the Credit Union Senior Football League goes ahead this afternoon.

Several issues are still to be resolved across the Divisions.

In the topflight, two relegations spots are to be filled. An Ghaeltacht are on 5 points, Rahillys 6, Dingle 7 and Legion 8.

Glenbeigh Glencar are in pole position to fill the remaining promotion spot from Division 2. They’re on 14 points, level with Kenmare -who are finished - and 2 clear of Gneeveguilla. At the other end of the table Desmonds are in the final relegation place. They have 5 points, 2 points worse off than Ardfert.

In Division 3 there’s a scramble to see who’ll go up with Firies. Churchill are on 12 points while Keel, Tarbert, Cordal, Ballydonoghue and Reenard are all on 11 points. There are 2 relegation places to be filled. Listry have finished on 10 points, Annascaul have finished on 9, Currow are on 8 and Mary’s 7.

Games today are at 2, unless stated, with first named at home……………

Division 1

Ballymacelligott V Kerins O'Rahilly's

Laune Rangers V Kilcummin

An Ghaeltacht V Milltown/Castlemaine

Dr. Crokes V Rathmore

Glenflesk V Killarney Legion

Dingle V Spa Killarney

Division 2

Templenoe V Castleisland Desmonds

Listowel Emmets V Beaufort

Austin Stacks V Na Gaeil

Glenbeigh-Glencar V Gneeveguilla

Division 3

Ballydonoghue V Reenard

Keel V Cordal

Currow V St Mary's

Tarbert V Churchill

Division 4

Beale V Dromid Pearses 1:00

St Michael's-Foilmore V Cromane 1:00

St Senan's V Ballyduff

Division 5 Cup

Dr. Crokes V Kilgarvan 12:00

Sneem/Derrynane V Duagh

Division 5 Shield

Gneeveguilla V Valentia Young Islanders

Tuosist V Finuge

Asdee V Rathmore

Division 6 Shield

An Ghaeltacht V Spa Killarney 4:15

Kerry LGFA U14 County League Finals

John Mitchels GAA Complex

7.30 Division 1

Abbbeydorney -v- MKL Gaels - Main Pitch

7.30 Shield Division 1

Corca Dhuibhne -v- Inbhear Scéine Gaels – Top Pitch

6.00 Division 2

Listowel Emmets -v- Castleisland Desmonds – Main Pitch

6.00 Division 3

Laune Rangers -v- Killarney Legion – Top Pitch

4.30 Shield Division 5

Shannon Tarbert -v- John Mitchels – Main Pitch

4.30 Division 8 Shield

Inbhear Scéine Gaels C -v- Beale B – Top Pitch

U14 County League Semi Finals

Division 6

Ballyduff -v- Daingean Uí Chúis - 5

Division 6 shield

Miltown/Castlemaine -v - St Pats - Miltown 7

Tralee / St Brendan's Under 13 League

Sponsored by Kelliher's Mills

At 6

Churchill v Kerins o Rahilly's

Venue: Churchill's Main Pitch

North Kerry Under 13 'B' Hurling Championship

Final

3.30

Crotta O'Neill's v Ballyheigue @ Kilmoyley