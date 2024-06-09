Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 1
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Dr. Crokes 9 9 0 0 172 84 88 18
Laune Rangers 10 8 1 1 172 136 36 17
Rathmore 9 8 0 1 137 107 30 16
Glenflesk 10 4 2 4 181 169 12 10
Kilcummin 10 4 2 4 125 135 -10 10
Ballymacelligott 10 3 3 4 151 156 -5 9
Spa 10 4 1 5 142 142 0 9
Killarney Legion 9 2 2 5 113 125 -12 6
Kerins O`Rahilly's 10 3 0 7 127 152 -25 6
An Ghaeltacht 9 2 1 6 125 156 -31 5
Milltown/Castlemaine 8 1 1 6 94 111 -17 3
Dingle 8 1 1 6 76 142 -66 3
Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 2
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Austin Stacks 9 7 1 1 120 81 39 15
Beaufort 9 7 1 1 167 108 59 15
Glenbeigh-Glencar 9 5 2 2 136 113 23 12
Gneeveguilla 9 5 1 3 106 117 -11 11
Listowel Emmets 10 3 4 3 167 137 30 10
Fossa 9 4 2 3 151 147 4 10
Kenmare Shamrocks 9 5 0 4 129 130 -1 10
Templenoe 9 2 4 3 124 132 -8 8
Ardfert Football Club 9 2 2 5 131 168 -37 6
Desmonds 9 2 1 6 114 133 -19 5
John Mitchels 9 1 2 6 100 134 -34 4
Na Gaeil 8 0 2 6 90 135 -45 2
Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 4
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
St Senan's 9 9 0 0 171 111 60 18
Castlegregory GAA Club 9 7 1 1 198 133 65 15
Brosna 9 6 2 1 148 106 42 14
Beale 9 5 1 3 125 113 12 11
Piarsaigh Na Dromoda 9 4 2 3 144 138 6 10
Skelligs Rangers 10 5 0 5 123 131 -8 10
Ballyduff 9 4 0 5 123 148 -25 8
Moyvane 9 3 1 5 141 127 14 7
Waterville 9 2 3 4 128 122 6 7
St Michael's-Foilmore 9 1 3 5 109 125 -16 5
Lispole 10 0 3 7 141 196 -55 3
Cromane 9 1 0 8 109 210 -101 2
Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 1, Venue: J P O Sullivan Park (Laune Rangers), (Round 10), Laune Rangers 2-15 Ballymacelligott 1-11
Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 1, Venue: Strand Road (Kerins O Rahillys), (Round 10), Kerins O'Rahilly's 0-15 Glenflesk 1-9
Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 1, Venue: Spa, (Round 10), Spa Killarney 0-20 Kilcummin 1-9
Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 2, Venue: Pirc Mhic Shithigh (Listowel Emmets), (Round 10), Listowel Emmets 1-16 Templenoe 2-13
Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 2, Venue: Gneeveguilla, (Round 10), Austin Stacks 1-12 Gneeveguilla 0-4
Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 4, Venue: Castlegregory, (Round 10), Castlegregory GAA Club 7-16 Lispole 1-13
Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 4, Venue: Dromid, (Round 10), Dromid Pearses 1-9 Skelligs Rangers 0-8
Today:
Credit Union SFL
First named at home
Games at 2
Division 1
Milltown/Castlemaine V Dr. Crokes
Killarney Legion V An Ghaeltacht
Rathmore V Dingle
Division 2
Na Gaeil V Kenmare Shamrocks
Fossa V John Mitchels
Ardfert Football Club V Beaufort
Castleisland Desmonds V Glenbeigh-Glencar
Division 3
Cordal V Currow
Churchill V Keel
Reenard V Tarbert
Annascaul V Ballydonoghue
Listry V Knocknagoshel
St Mary's V Firies
Division 4
Brosna V Waterville Frank Caseys
St Senan's V Beale
Cromane V Ballyduff
Moyvane V St Michael's-Foilmore
Division 5 Cup
Austin Stacks V Sneem/Derrynane
Kilgarvan V Laune Rangers
Duagh V Scartaglin
St Patrick's Blennerville V Dr. Crokes
Division 5 Shield
Finuge V Gneeveguilla
Valentia Young Islanders V Asdee
Glenflesk V Tuosist
Division 6 Cup
Ballylongford V Beaufort
Ladies County U14 Football League
Round 3 – Division 6
Daingean Uí Chúis -v- Duagh - 4pm
St Pats -v- Ballyduff - 4pm
Currow -v- Glenflesk - 5pm
Round 7 Division 8
Churchill B -v- Kerins O Rahilly - 6pm
Laune Rangers B – v- Beale B - 5pm
ISG C -v- Austin Stacks B - Dromore 4pm