Sport

Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

May 12, 2024 10:11 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Kerry GAA Developmental League Division 1
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Rathmore (C Team) 2 2 0 0 52 24 28 4
Fossa (C Team) 2 2 0 0 46 31 15 4
Listry (B Team) 2 1 0 1 47 27 20 2
Milltown/Castlemaine (C Team) 3 1 0 2 49 61 -12 2
Beaufort (C Team) 3 0 0 3 22 73 -51 0

Developmental League Division 1
Sat, 11 May, Venue: Fossa, (Round 3), Fossa 4-11 Milltown/Castlemaine 1-8

Kerry GAA Developmental League Division 2
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Castlegregory GAA Club (B Team) 2 2 0 0 35 28 7 4
Listowel Emmets (B Team) 1 1 0 0 18 8 10 2
Churchill (B Team) 2 1 0 1 13 19 -6 2
Annascaul (B Team) 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0
Dingle (B Team) 1 0 0 1 15 16 -1 0
St Pats Blennerville (B Team) 1 0 0 1 8 18 -10 0

Developmental League Division 2
Sat, 11 May, Venue: Churchill, (Round 3), Castlegregory GAA Club 2-13 Churchill 0-13

Kerry GAA Developmental League Division 3
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Glenbeigh-Glencar (B Team) 3 2 0 1 66 43 23 4
Reenard (B Team) 2 2 0 0 47 33 14 4
Skelligs Rangers (B Team) 1 1 0 0 20 18 2 2
Austin Stacks (C Team) 1 0 0 1 18 29 -11 0
Waterville (B Team) 2 0 0 2 29 41 -12 0
Currow (B Team) 1 0 0 1 9 25 -16 0

Developmental League Division 3
Sat, 11 May, Venue: Renard, (Round 3), Reenard 3-9 Waterville Frank Caseys 1-12

Kerry GAA Developmental League Division 4
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Tarbert 2 2 0 0 47 20 27 4
Ballydonoghue 2 2 0 0 40 22 18 4
Cordal 2 1 0 1 38 38 0 2
Moyvane 1 0 0 1 11 13 -2 0
Clounmacon 1 0 0 1 18 23 -5 0
Duagh 2 0 0 2 16 54 -38 0

Developmental League Division 4
Sat, 11 May, Venue: Cordal, (Round 3), Cordal 2-17 Clounmacon 3-9
Sat, 11 May, Venue: Tarbert, (Round 3), Tarbert 4-15 Duagh 0-5
Sat, 11 May, Venue: Moyvane, (Round 3), Ballydonoghue 0-13 Moyvane 1-8

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 1
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Dr. Crokes 6 6 0 0 120 55 65 12
Laune Rangers 6 6 0 0 101 69 32 12
Rathmore 6 5 0 1 96 75 21 10
Kilcummin 6 4 1 1 77 69 8 9
Glenflesk 6 3 1 2 109 101 8 7
Ballymacelligott 6 3 1 2 86 82 4 7
Killarney Legion 6 2 1 3 80 78 2 5
Spa 6 1 1 4 76 86 -10 3
Milltown/Castlemaine 6 1 1 4 71 81 -10 3
Kerins O`Rahilly's 6 1 0 5 70 93 -23 2
An Ghaeltacht 6 1 0 5 75 104 -29 2
Dingle 6 0 0 6 51 119 -68 0

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 5B
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Sneem/Derrynane 6 4 1 1 80 63 17 9
Dr. Crokes (B Team) 6 4 1 1 108 78 30 9
Valentia Young Islanders 6 4 0 2 79 86 -7 8
Scartaglin 6 4 0 2 92 75 17 8
Laune Rangers (B Team) 6 3 1 2 93 81 12 7
Glenflesk (B Team) 6 2 1 3 73 82 -9 5
Rathmore (B Team) 6 0 1 5 71 91 -20 1
Finuge 6 0 1 5 64 104 -40 1

Credit Union SFL Division 5B
Sat, 11 May, Venue: Dr Crokes GAA Grounds, (Round 6), Dr. Crokes 2-14 Glenflesk 2-14

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 6B
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Milltown/Castlemaine (B Team) 6 3 2 1 72 69 3 8
Beaufort (B Team) 5 3 1 1 69 58 11 7
Dr. Crokes (C Team) 6 3 0 3 100 72 28 6
Kenmare Shamrocks (B Team) 6 3 0 3 106 85 21 6
Ballymacelligott (B Team) 6 3 0 3 91 109 -18 6
St Michael's-Foilmore (B Team) 6 3 0 3 87 111 -24 6
Spa (B Team) 6 2 0 4 84 93 -9 4
John Mitchels (B Team) 5 1 1 3 65 77 -12 3

Credit Union SFL Division 6B
Sat, 11 May, Venue: Foilmore GAA Grounds, (Round 6), St Michael's-Foilmore 0-10 Ballymacelligott 0-9

Kerry U23 Dev League Div 1
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Laune Rangers 2 1 1 0 39 28 11 3
Austin Stacks 1 0 1 0 17 17 0 1
Kerins O`Rahilly's 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
An Ghaeltacht 1 0 0 1 11 22 -11 0

U23 Dev League Div 1
Sat, 11 May, Venue: Connolly Park ( Austin Stacks), (Round 2), Austin Stacks 1-14 Laune Rangers 1-14

Today:

Credit Union SFL
First named at home

Division 4
Lispole V Dromid Pearses 2:30

Division 6A
Kilcummin V Castleisland Desmonds 3:00

Credit Union SHL
Games at 2
First named at home
Division 1

Ballyheigue V Crotta O'Neill's
Abbeydorney V Causeway

Division 2A

St Brendan's V Kilmoyley

Keane's SuperValu Co. Minor Hurling League Round 1

11.00 unless stated, first named at home

Division 1
Tralee Parnell's v Lixnaw
Crotta O'Neill's v Ballyduff @ 12 noon

Division 2
Kilmoyley v Firies
Kenmare/Kilgarvan v Ballyheigue

Credit Union Donal Curtin Cup
Round 6

Division 1
Cromane -v- Corca Dhuibhne - Glenbeigh - 11.30

Division 2
MKL Gaels -v- Abbeydorney – Listry - 12.00
Finuge/Senans -v- Clounmacon//Moyvane – Mountcoal - 12.00

Division 3
Killarney Legion -v- Annascaul/Castlegregory - 12.00
Firies -v- Inbhear Scéine Gaels - 12.00
Austin Stacks -v- Spa - Connelly Park - 12.00

Division 4
Fossa -v- John Mithcels - 12.00
Kilcummin -v- Kerins O’Rahillys - 12.00
Listowel Emmets -v- Southern Gaels B - 12.00
U14 County League
Division 1
Corca Dhuibhne -v- Abbeydorney - Gallarus 4.00

Division 2
Kerins O Rahillys -v- Listowel Emmets 1.00

Division 3
Killarney Legion -v- Scartaglen/Cordal – 6.00
Beaufort -v- Moyvane – 6.00
Na Gaeil -v- Laune Rangers - 5.00

Division 4
Kilcummin -v- Austin Stacks – 6.00
Fossa -v- Spa – 6.00
Ballymac -v- Beale – 5.00

Division 5
Dr Crokes -v- Shannonside Tarbert – 6.00

Division 6
Finuge/Senans -v- Dingle - Mountcoal 5.00
Ballyduff -v- Glenflesk – 4.00
Duagh -v- Miltown/Castlemaine - 6.30

Division 7
Annascaul/Castlegregory B -v- MKL B - Annascaul 6.00
Southern Gaels B -v- Abbeydorney B - Colaiste na Sceilge 5.00

Division 8
Kerins O’Rahillys B -v- ISG C - Ballyrickard 4.00

