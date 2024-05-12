Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Kerry GAA Developmental League Division 1

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Rathmore (C Team) 2 2 0 0 52 24 28 4

Fossa (C Team) 2 2 0 0 46 31 15 4

Listry (B Team) 2 1 0 1 47 27 20 2

Milltown/Castlemaine (C Team) 3 1 0 2 49 61 -12 2

Beaufort (C Team) 3 0 0 3 22 73 -51 0

Developmental League Division 1

Sat, 11 May, Venue: Fossa, (Round 3), Fossa 4-11 Milltown/Castlemaine 1-8

Kerry GAA Developmental League Division 2

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Castlegregory GAA Club (B Team) 2 2 0 0 35 28 7 4

Listowel Emmets (B Team) 1 1 0 0 18 8 10 2

Churchill (B Team) 2 1 0 1 13 19 -6 2

Annascaul (B Team) 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0

Dingle (B Team) 1 0 0 1 15 16 -1 0

St Pats Blennerville (B Team) 1 0 0 1 8 18 -10 0

Developmental League Division 2

Sat, 11 May, Venue: Churchill, (Round 3), Castlegregory GAA Club 2-13 Churchill 0-13

Kerry GAA Developmental League Division 3

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Glenbeigh-Glencar (B Team) 3 2 0 1 66 43 23 4

Reenard (B Team) 2 2 0 0 47 33 14 4

Skelligs Rangers (B Team) 1 1 0 0 20 18 2 2

Austin Stacks (C Team) 1 0 0 1 18 29 -11 0

Waterville (B Team) 2 0 0 2 29 41 -12 0

Currow (B Team) 1 0 0 1 9 25 -16 0

Developmental League Division 3

Sat, 11 May, Venue: Renard, (Round 3), Reenard 3-9 Waterville Frank Caseys 1-12

Kerry GAA Developmental League Division 4

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Tarbert 2 2 0 0 47 20 27 4

Ballydonoghue 2 2 0 0 40 22 18 4

Cordal 2 1 0 1 38 38 0 2

Moyvane 1 0 0 1 11 13 -2 0

Clounmacon 1 0 0 1 18 23 -5 0

Duagh 2 0 0 2 16 54 -38 0

Developmental League Division 4

Sat, 11 May, Venue: Cordal, (Round 3), Cordal 2-17 Clounmacon 3-9

Sat, 11 May, Venue: Tarbert, (Round 3), Tarbert 4-15 Duagh 0-5

Sat, 11 May, Venue: Moyvane, (Round 3), Ballydonoghue 0-13 Moyvane 1-8

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 1

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Dr. Crokes 6 6 0 0 120 55 65 12

Laune Rangers 6 6 0 0 101 69 32 12

Rathmore 6 5 0 1 96 75 21 10

Kilcummin 6 4 1 1 77 69 8 9

Glenflesk 6 3 1 2 109 101 8 7

Ballymacelligott 6 3 1 2 86 82 4 7

Killarney Legion 6 2 1 3 80 78 2 5

Spa 6 1 1 4 76 86 -10 3

Milltown/Castlemaine 6 1 1 4 71 81 -10 3

Kerins O`Rahilly's 6 1 0 5 70 93 -23 2

An Ghaeltacht 6 1 0 5 75 104 -29 2

Dingle 6 0 0 6 51 119 -68 0

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 5B

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Sneem/Derrynane 6 4 1 1 80 63 17 9

Dr. Crokes (B Team) 6 4 1 1 108 78 30 9

Valentia Young Islanders 6 4 0 2 79 86 -7 8

Scartaglin 6 4 0 2 92 75 17 8

Laune Rangers (B Team) 6 3 1 2 93 81 12 7

Glenflesk (B Team) 6 2 1 3 73 82 -9 5

Rathmore (B Team) 6 0 1 5 71 91 -20 1

Finuge 6 0 1 5 64 104 -40 1

Credit Union SFL Division 5B

Sat, 11 May, Venue: Dr Crokes GAA Grounds, (Round 6), Dr. Crokes 2-14 Glenflesk 2-14

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 6B

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Milltown/Castlemaine (B Team) 6 3 2 1 72 69 3 8

Beaufort (B Team) 5 3 1 1 69 58 11 7

Dr. Crokes (C Team) 6 3 0 3 100 72 28 6

Kenmare Shamrocks (B Team) 6 3 0 3 106 85 21 6

Ballymacelligott (B Team) 6 3 0 3 91 109 -18 6

St Michael's-Foilmore (B Team) 6 3 0 3 87 111 -24 6

Spa (B Team) 6 2 0 4 84 93 -9 4

John Mitchels (B Team) 5 1 1 3 65 77 -12 3

Credit Union SFL Division 6B

Sat, 11 May, Venue: Foilmore GAA Grounds, (Round 6), St Michael's-Foilmore 0-10 Ballymacelligott 0-9

Kerry U23 Dev League Div 1

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Laune Rangers 2 1 1 0 39 28 11 3

Austin Stacks 1 0 1 0 17 17 0 1

Kerins O`Rahilly's 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

An Ghaeltacht 1 0 0 1 11 22 -11 0

U23 Dev League Div 1

Sat, 11 May, Venue: Connolly Park ( Austin Stacks), (Round 2), Austin Stacks 1-14 Laune Rangers 1-14

Today:

Credit Union SFL

First named at home

Division 4

Lispole V Dromid Pearses 2:30

Division 6A

Kilcummin V Castleisland Desmonds 3:00

Credit Union SHL

Games at 2

First named at home

Division 1

Ballyheigue V Crotta O'Neill's

Abbeydorney V Causeway

Division 2A

St Brendan's V Kilmoyley

Keane's SuperValu Co. Minor Hurling League Round 1

11.00 unless stated, first named at home

Division 1

Tralee Parnell's v Lixnaw

Crotta O'Neill's v Ballyduff @ 12 noon

Division 2

Kilmoyley v Firies

Kenmare/Kilgarvan v Ballyheigue

Credit Union Donal Curtin Cup

Round 6

Division 1

Cromane -v- Corca Dhuibhne - Glenbeigh - 11.30

Division 2

MKL Gaels -v- Abbeydorney – Listry - 12.00

Finuge/Senans -v- Clounmacon//Moyvane – Mountcoal - 12.00

Division 3

Killarney Legion -v- Annascaul/Castlegregory - 12.00

Firies -v- Inbhear Scéine Gaels - 12.00

Austin Stacks -v- Spa - Connelly Park - 12.00

Division 4

Fossa -v- John Mithcels - 12.00

Kilcummin -v- Kerins O’Rahillys - 12.00

Listowel Emmets -v- Southern Gaels B - 12.00

U14 County League

Division 1

Corca Dhuibhne -v- Abbeydorney - Gallarus 4.00

Division 2

Kerins O Rahillys -v- Listowel Emmets 1.00

Division 3

Killarney Legion -v- Scartaglen/Cordal – 6.00

Beaufort -v- Moyvane – 6.00

Na Gaeil -v- Laune Rangers - 5.00

Division 4

Kilcummin -v- Austin Stacks – 6.00

Fossa -v- Spa – 6.00

Ballymac -v- Beale – 5.00

Division 5

Dr Crokes -v- Shannonside Tarbert – 6.00

Division 6

Finuge/Senans -v- Dingle - Mountcoal 5.00

Ballyduff -v- Glenflesk – 4.00

Duagh -v- Miltown/Castlemaine - 6.30

Division 7

Annascaul/Castlegregory B -v- MKL B - Annascaul 6.00

Southern Gaels B -v- Abbeydorney B - Colaiste na Sceilge 5.00

Division 8

Kerins O’Rahillys B -v- ISG C - Ballyrickard 4.00