Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Beaufort are the 2020 Mid Kerry Senior Football League champions 2020, defeating Laune Rangers 1-13 to 0-10.
Man of the Match, sponsored by Mid Kerry Security Killorglin, was presented to Sean O'Brien.
County Senior Football League
Division 5 Final
Venue: Castleisland Desmonds
Austin Stacks V Cordal 6:30
North Kerry bord na nog football in association with Mc Elligot Oil Asdee
U15 League division 1 back game
Ballyduff home to Emmets at 6
Kerry LGFA
U14 Div 6 Final
ISG v Laune Rangers
Beaufort 4.00