Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Aug 22, 2021 09:08 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

Beaufort are the 2020 Mid Kerry Senior Football League champions 2020, defeating Laune Rangers 1-13 to 0-10.

Man of the Match, sponsored by Mid Kerry Security Killorglin, was presented to Sean O'Brien.

County Senior Football League
Division 5 Final
Venue: Castleisland Desmonds
Austin Stacks V Cordal 6:30

Advertisement

North Kerry bord na nog football in association with Mc Elligot Oil Asdee
U15 League division 1 back game
Ballyduff home to Emmets at 6

Kerry LGFA
U14 Div 6 Final
ISG v Laune Rangers
Beaufort 4.00

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus