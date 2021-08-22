Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Beaufort are the 2020 Mid Kerry Senior Football League champions 2020, defeating Laune Rangers 1-13 to 0-10.

Man of the Match, sponsored by Mid Kerry Security Killorglin, was presented to Sean O'Brien.

County Senior Football League

Division 5 Final

Venue: Castleisland Desmonds

Austin Stacks V Cordal 6:30

North Kerry bord na nog football in association with Mc Elligot Oil Asdee

U15 League division 1 back game

Ballyduff home to Emmets at 6

Kerry LGFA

U14 Div 6 Final

ISG v Laune Rangers

Beaufort 4.00