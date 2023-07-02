Sunday local GAA fixtures and results

Development Football League
Div 1 Cup Final
Venue: Spa Killarney
Fossa V Rathmore 12:00
Div 1 Shield Final
Venue: Currow
Laune Rangers V Austin Stacks 2:00
Div 6 Cup Final
Venue: Dingle
Castlegregory GAA Club V An Ghaeltacht 2:00
Senior Football League
Division 5 Phase 2 Gr A
Asdee home to Lispole 2:00
Keane's SuperValu Minor Hurling League finals
@ noon
Division 1
St Brendan's V Crotta/Kilmoyley
Division 2
Venue: Crotta O Neills
Causeway/Abbeydorney V Ballyheigue
Ladies County U16 Football League
Div 3
Moyvane/Duagh v MKL Gaels, 6 in Knockanure
Ladies County U14 Football League
Div 2
Cromane v Corca Dhuibhne 4.00
Abbeydorney v Austin Stacks 4.00
Div 5
Na Gaeil v Currow 6.00
Div 6
Listowel Emmets B v Rathmore 11.00
Div 7
Ballyduff v Dr Crokes 4.00
Div 9
Austin Stacks B v Castleisland Desmond's B 4.00
John Mitchels B v St Pats 5.00
Tralee/St Brendan's Under 13 Football League
@ 6:30; John Mitchels B v Ardfert B
@ 1; Ballymac B v Na Gaeil
South Kerry Under 13 Football League
Round 2
@ 7, Con Keating Park, Cahersiveen
St. Mary's/Reenard/Valentia - Young Islanders v Waterville Frank Casey's/Dromid Pearses