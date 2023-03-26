Sunday local GAA Fixtures and Results

County Senior Hurling League

Division 1

Ballyheigue V Crotta O'Neill's 2:00

St Brendan's V Lixnaw 3:30

County Senior Football League

Division 2

Glenflesk V Listowel Emmets 2:00

Development Football League

First named at home

Games at 2 unless otherwise stated

Division 1

Laune Rangers V Rathmore

Division 2

John Mitchels V Spa

Dingle V Ballymacelligott

Division 4

Sneem/Derrynane V Cordal 1:00

Ballydonoghue V Annascaul

Division 5

Clounmacon V Beaufort

Division 6

Castlegregory GAA Club V An Ghaeltacht

Munster 40x20 Silver Masters A Doubles Handball

Final

John Clifford and John Joe Quirke, Kerry V Paul Hedderman and Tomas Donagan, Limerick at 1 in Liscarroll, Cork.

Division 3

Skelligs Rangers 3-8 Moyvane 1-9