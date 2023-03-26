Sunday local GAA Fixtures and Results

County Senior Hurling League
Division 1
Ballyheigue V Crotta O'Neill's 2:00
St Brendan's V Lixnaw 3:30
County Senior Football League
Division 2
Glenflesk V Listowel Emmets 2:00
Development Football League
First named at home
Games at 2 unless otherwise stated
Division 1
Laune Rangers V Rathmore
Division 2
John Mitchels V Spa
Dingle V Ballymacelligott
Division 4
Sneem/Derrynane V Cordal 1:00
Ballydonoghue V Annascaul
Division 5
Clounmacon V Beaufort
Division 6
Castlegregory GAA Club V An Ghaeltacht
Munster 40x20 Silver Masters A Doubles Handball
Final
John Clifford and John Joe Quirke, Kerry V Paul Hedderman and Tomas Donagan, Limerick at 1 in Liscarroll, Cork.
Division 3
Skelligs Rangers 3-8 Moyvane 1-9