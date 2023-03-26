Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local GAA Fixtures and Results

Mar 26, 2023 11:03 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local GAA Fixtures and Results Sunday local GAA Fixtures and Results
Share this article

County Senior Hurling League
Division 1
Ballyheigue V Crotta O'Neill's 2:00
St Brendan's V Lixnaw 3:30

County Senior Football League
Division 2
Glenflesk V Listowel Emmets 2:00

Development Football League
First named at home
Games at 2 unless otherwise stated
Division 1
Laune Rangers V Rathmore

Advertisement

Division 2
John Mitchels V Spa
Dingle V Ballymacelligott

Division 4
Sneem/Derrynane V Cordal 1:00
Ballydonoghue V Annascaul

Division 5
Clounmacon V Beaufort

Advertisement

Division 6
Castlegregory GAA Club V An Ghaeltacht

Munster 40x20 Silver Masters A Doubles Handball
Final
John Clifford and John Joe Quirke, Kerry V Paul Hedderman and Tomas Donagan, Limerick at 1 in Liscarroll, Cork.

Development Football League
Division 3
Skelligs Rangers 3-8 Moyvane 1-9

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Sport

WSL action today

Mar 26, 2023 12:03
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus