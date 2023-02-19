Sunday local GAA fixtures and results

There's one result from the Frank Doran Safeguard Security Eastkerry Senior League

Currow 2-16 Cordal 2-12

There are three midday games in the same competition today.

Kilcummin v legion

Advertisement

Firies v Kenmare

Glenflesk v Listry

North Kerry Senior Leagues Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group

Advertisement

All games are at 2pm unless stated otherwise with the first named team having home advantage

Division 1 A Round 4

Brosna v Beale

Advertisement

Desmonds v Duagh

Division 1 B Round 2 (Back Game) at O'Sullivan Park Finuge

Finuge v Listowel Emmets

Advertisement

Division 2 Round 4

Tarbert v Moyvane

There's a midday throw-in for Ballylongford v Knocknagoshel