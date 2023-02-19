Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local GAA fixtures and results

Feb 19, 2023 11:02 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local GAA fixtures and results Sunday local GAA fixtures and results
Share this article

There's one result from the Frank Doran Safeguard Security Eastkerry Senior League

Currow 2-16 Cordal 2-12

There are three midday games in the same competition today.
Kilcummin v legion

Advertisement

Firies v Kenmare

Glenflesk v Listry

North Kerry Senior Leagues Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group

Advertisement

All games are at 2pm unless stated otherwise with the first named team having home advantage

Division 1 A Round 4

Brosna v Beale

Advertisement

Desmonds v Duagh

Division 1 B Round 2 (Back Game) at O'Sullivan Park Finuge

Finuge v Listowel Emmets

Advertisement

Division 2 Round 4

Tarbert v Moyvane

There's a midday throw-in for Ballylongford v Knocknagoshel

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus