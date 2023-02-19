Sunday local GAA fixtures and results

There's one result from the Frank Doran Safeguard Security Eastkerry Senior League
Currow 2-16 Cordal 2-12
There are three midday games in the same competition today.
Kilcummin v legion
Firies v Kenmare
Glenflesk v Listry
North Kerry Senior Leagues Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group
All games are at 2pm unless stated otherwise with the first named team having home advantage
Division 1 A Round 4
Brosna v Beale
Desmonds v Duagh
Division 1 B Round 2 (Back Game) at O'Sullivan Park Finuge
Finuge v Listowel Emmets
Division 2 Round 4
Tarbert v Moyvane
There's a midday throw-in for Ballylongford v Knocknagoshel