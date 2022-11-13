Sunday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

South Kerry Minor Championship Final
St Marys/Reenard v Skellig Rangers/Valentia
In Foilmore at 2.
East Kerry U15 Championship Div 1 Semi final. Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Kenmare v Legion
12 noon
South Kerry Under 13 League Final, Sunday November 13th 12noon at Waterville.
Waterville/Dromid Pearses v Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist.
Sunday, 13 November
North Kerry Under 16 A Hurling FINAL
St. Brendan's v Crotta/Kilmoyley @ The ARC, Ardfert, 11.30am
North Kerry Under 21 Hurling semi-final
Abbeydorney v Ballyheigue @ Abbeydorney, 3pm
Kieran Corridan Intermediate Championship
sponsored by South of Ireland Waste Disposal.
Semi Final - Finish on the Day
Sunday 13th November @ 12 noon Venue: Bob Stack Park Ballybunion
Listowel Emmets B v Ballydonoghue B
Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship
Sponsored by McMunns Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion
Semi Final – Replay in the event of a draw
Sunday 13th November @ 2.30pm Venue: Con Brosnan Park Moyvane
Castleisland Desmonds v Tarbert
LGFA Fixtures
District County Championship Finals
Shield Finals:
U13: West Kerry v St Kierans - Annascaul Sunday @ 11am
U17: West Kerry v Tralee - Ballyrickard Sunday @ 11am
Cup Finals:
U13: Mid Kerry v East Kerry - Killarney Legion Sunday @ 3pm
Donal Curtin Cup Final
Scartaglen v Southern Gaels 2pm - Milltown