Advertisement
Sport

Sunday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Nov 13, 2022 10:11 By radiokerrysport
Sunday Local GAA Fixtures and Results Sunday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
Share this article

South Kerry Minor Championship Final

St Marys/Reenard v Skellig Rangers/Valentia

In Foilmore at 2.

Advertisement

East Kerry U15 Championship Div 1 Semi final. Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

Kenmare v Legion

12 noon

Advertisement

South Kerry Under 13 League Final, Sunday November 13th 12noon at Waterville.

Waterville/Dromid Pearses v Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist.

Sunday, 13 November

Advertisement

North Kerry Under 16 A Hurling FINAL

St. Brendan's v Crotta/Kilmoyley @ The ARC, Ardfert, 11.30am

North Kerry Under 21 Hurling semi-final

Advertisement

Abbeydorney v Ballyheigue @ Abbeydorney, 3pm

Kieran Corridan Intermediate Championship

sponsored by South of Ireland Waste Disposal.

Advertisement

Semi Final - Finish on the Day

Sunday 13th November @ 12 noon Venue: Bob Stack Park Ballybunion

Listowel Emmets B v Ballydonoghue B

Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship

Sponsored by McMunns Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion

Semi Final – Replay in the event of a draw

Sunday 13th November @ 2.30pm Venue: Con Brosnan Park Moyvane

Castleisland Desmonds v Tarbert

LGFA Fixtures

District County Championship Finals

Shield Finals:

U13: West Kerry v St Kierans - Annascaul Sunday @ 11am

U17: West Kerry v Tralee - Ballyrickard Sunday @ 11am

Cup Finals:

U13: Mid Kerry v East Kerry - Killarney Legion Sunday @ 3pm

Donal Curtin Cup Final

Scartaglen v Southern Gaels 2pm - Milltown

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus