Sunday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Duagh have been crowned Kerry Petroleum Junior Club Football Champions for 2024
They defeated Tarbert in last night's decider 2-11 to 1-11 in Listowel.
Duagh also let at the break 2-3 to 1-5. We will have reaction to the game across Sunday Sport
===
Ask Acorn Under 21 Hurling County Championship Quarter-Finals=
Crotta/Kilmoyley 1-24 Tralee Parnells 1-10
===
North Kerry Minor Football Championship Jotty Holly Memorial Shield.
Sponsored by O Connors Farm Supplies Duagh
Quarter Final.
Ballyduff 6.18 St.Senans 2.05
FIXTURES
North Kerry Senior 'B Hurling League Final
Ballyheigue v Kilmoyley @ Abbeydorney, 2.15pm
===
Ask Acorn Under 21 Hurling County Championship Preliminary Quarter-Final
Ballyduff V Kenmare/Kilgarvan 14:00
===
Bernard O Callaghan North Kerry Senior Football Championship
Sponsored by McMunns Ballybunion
Round 1. Winner on the day
St Senans host Asdee from 3pm
===
North Kerry Minor Football Championship Sponsored by O Connors Hardware Duagh.
Quarter Final Winner on day
Sunday 13th October @ 12 noon
Moyvane V Duagh in Tarbert at 12 noon
Beale V Finuge. Venue Walsh Park Asdee
Coiste na nOg Fixtures
Tommy Madden Memorial U13 Championship 2024
Quarter Finals.
@ 12 noon
Northern Gaels V. Ballyduff
Listowel Emmets. V. Moyvane
Knocknagoshel / Brosna V Finuge @ 1.15pm
====
Tralee/St Brendan's District Championship Under 15 Shield Final.
Austin Stacks B v Na Gaeil B. - 12:30
====
Mid Kerry O'Sullivan Cup
Milltown/Castlemaine v Keel - 10:30am
Glenbeigh/Glencar v Laune Rangers - 12 noon
Mid Kerry Under 13A Championship Shield Final
Cromane/Glenbeigh/Glencar v Laune Rangers in Beaufort from 3pm
===
South Kerry Under 13 Championship Final
4.45pm at Ballinskelligs.
St. Mary's/Reenard/Valentia Young Islanders/Waterville Frank Casey's v St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers
Extra Time if level, replay if level after extra.
====
Ladies U13 Club Championship Finals
A Championship
Listowel Emmets -v- Inbhear Scéine Gaels
John Mitchels - 3:45pm
B Championship
Laune Rangers -v- Fossa - Killarney
John Mitchels - 5:30pm
C Championship
Firies -v- Rathmore
Fossa 4:30pm
D Championship
Killarney Legion -v- Annascaul/Castlegregory
Caherslee - 4:30pm
U18 County League Division 4 Final
Firies -v- Fossa
Laune Rangers - 12noon