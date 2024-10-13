Sunday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Duagh have been crowned Kerry Petroleum Junior Club Football Champions for 2024

They defeated Tarbert in last night's decider 2-11 to 1-11 in Listowel.

Duagh also let at the break 2-3 to 1-5. We will have reaction to the game across Sunday Sport

Advertisement

===

Ask Acorn Under 21 Hurling County Championship Quarter-Finals=

Crotta/Kilmoyley 1-24 Tralee Parnells 1-10

Advertisement

===

North Kerry Minor Football Championship Jotty Holly Memorial Shield.

Sponsored by O Connors Farm Supplies Duagh

Advertisement

Quarter Final.

Ballyduff 6.18 St.Senans 2.05

FIXTURES

Advertisement

North Kerry Senior 'B Hurling League Final

Ballyheigue v Kilmoyley @ Abbeydorney, 2.15pm

===

Advertisement

Ask Acorn Under 21 Hurling County Championship Preliminary Quarter-Final

Ballyduff V Kenmare/Kilgarvan 14:00

===

Bernard O Callaghan North Kerry Senior Football Championship

Sponsored by McMunns Ballybunion

Round 1. Winner on the day

St Senans host Asdee from 3pm

===

North Kerry Minor Football Championship Sponsored by O Connors Hardware Duagh.

Quarter Final Winner on day

Sunday 13th October @ 12 noon

Moyvane V Duagh in Tarbert at 12 noon

Beale V Finuge. Venue Walsh Park Asdee

Coiste na nOg Fixtures

Tommy Madden Memorial U13 Championship 2024

Quarter Finals.

@ 12 noon

Northern Gaels V. Ballyduff

Listowel Emmets. V. Moyvane

Knocknagoshel / Brosna V Finuge @ 1.15pm

====

Tralee/St Brendan's District Championship Under 15 Shield Final.

Austin Stacks B v Na Gaeil B. - 12:30

====

Mid Kerry O'Sullivan Cup

Milltown/Castlemaine v Keel - 10:30am

Glenbeigh/Glencar v Laune Rangers - 12 noon

Mid Kerry Under 13A Championship Shield Final

Cromane/Glenbeigh/Glencar v Laune Rangers in Beaufort from 3pm

===

South Kerry Under 13 Championship Final

4.45pm at Ballinskelligs.

St. Mary's/Reenard/Valentia Young Islanders/Waterville Frank Casey's v St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers

Extra Time if level, replay if level after extra.

====

Ladies U13 Club Championship Finals

A Championship

Listowel Emmets -v- Inbhear Scéine Gaels

John Mitchels - 3:45pm

B Championship

Laune Rangers -v- Fossa - Killarney

John Mitchels - 5:30pm

C Championship

Firies -v- Rathmore

Fossa 4:30pm

D Championship

Killarney Legion -v- Annascaul/Castlegregory

Caherslee - 4:30pm

U18 County League Division 4 Final

Firies -v- Fossa

Laune Rangers - 12noon