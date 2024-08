Round 3 Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Club Championship

Group A - both at 1 o'clock

Brosna v Ballyduff in Brosna

Firies v Ardfert in Farranfore

Kelliher's Toyota Tralee Central Region Under 13 Football Competition, both at 7pm

Division 3

Ballymacelligott play Laune Rangers

Advertisement

Division 5 Semi final

Castleisland Desmonds host Castlegregory

Lee Strand County Under 15 Hurling League Division 3 Final

St. Brendan's v Kenmare/Kilgarvan in Farranfore at 5pm