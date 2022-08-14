Sunday local GAA fixtures

Club Football Championships

First named at home unless otherwise stated

Games at 2.30

SENIOR

Group B

Austin Stacks V Kerins O'Rahilly's

INTERMEDIATE

Group 2

Dromid Pearses V Killarney Legion

John Mitchels V Laune Rangers

Group 3

An Ghaeltacht V Kilcummin

Group 4

Glenflesk V Rathmore

JUNIOR

Group 2

Cordal V Lispole

Group 3

Venue: Clounmacon; Tarbert V Asdee

JUNIOR PREMIER

Group 4

Castlegregory GAA Club V Fossa

Listry V Listowel Emmets

McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored North Kerry U13 Football League

Semi-finals

Games at 7 unless otherwise stated

Group A

Northern Gaels v Beale in Ballylongford

Finuge v Listowel in Finuge

Group B

Moyvane v Knock Brosna @ 11.30 in Moyvane

Ballyduff v Tarbert in Ballyduff

North Kerry Minor Hurling Championship

Round 2 @ 11.30

Tralee Parnell’s v Lixnaw @ Caherslee

Crotta/Kilmoyley v Ballyheigue @ Kilmoyley