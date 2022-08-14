Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local GAA fixtures

Aug 14, 2022 10:08 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local GAA fixtures Sunday local GAA fixtures
Share this article

Club Football Championships

First named at home unless otherwise stated
Games at 2.30

SENIOR
Group B
Austin Stacks V Kerins O'Rahilly's

Advertisement

INTERMEDIATE
Group 2
Dromid Pearses V Killarney Legion
John Mitchels V Laune Rangers

Group 3
An Ghaeltacht V Kilcummin

Group 4
Glenflesk V Rathmore

Advertisement

JUNIOR
Group 2
Cordal V Lispole

Group 3
Venue: Clounmacon; Tarbert V Asdee

JUNIOR PREMIER
Group 4
Castlegregory GAA Club V Fossa
Listry V Listowel Emmets

Advertisement

McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored North Kerry U13 Football League
Semi-finals
Games at 7 unless otherwise stated

Group A
Northern Gaels v Beale in Ballylongford
Finuge v Listowel in Finuge

Group B
Moyvane v Knock Brosna @ 11.30 in Moyvane
Ballyduff v Tarbert in Ballyduff

Advertisement

North Kerry Minor Hurling Championship
Round 2 @ 11.30

Tralee Parnell’s v Lixnaw @ Caherslee
Crotta/Kilmoyley v Ballyheigue @ Kilmoyley

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus