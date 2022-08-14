Sunday local GAA fixtures

Club Football Championships
First named at home unless otherwise stated
Games at 2.30
SENIOR
Group B
Austin Stacks V Kerins O'Rahilly's
INTERMEDIATE
Group 2
Dromid Pearses V Killarney Legion
John Mitchels V Laune Rangers
Group 3
An Ghaeltacht V Kilcummin
Group 4
Glenflesk V Rathmore
JUNIOR
Group 2
Cordal V Lispole
Group 3
Venue: Clounmacon; Tarbert V Asdee
JUNIOR PREMIER
Group 4
Castlegregory GAA Club V Fossa
Listry V Listowel Emmets
McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored North Kerry U13 Football League
Semi-finals
Games at 7 unless otherwise stated
Group A
Northern Gaels v Beale in Ballylongford
Finuge v Listowel in Finuge
Group B
Moyvane v Knock Brosna @ 11.30 in Moyvane
Ballyduff v Tarbert in Ballyduff
North Kerry Minor Hurling Championship
Round 2 @ 11.30
Tralee Parnell’s v Lixnaw @ Caherslee
Crotta/Kilmoyley v Ballyheigue @ Kilmoyley