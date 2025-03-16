Sunday local basketball fixtures & results

Senior Men's Division 1:
KCYMS 20 - 0 Tralee Magic ;
Senior Men's Division 2:
Ballymac Bobcats 20 - 0 Glenbeigh Falcons ;
Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div2:
Kenmare Kestrels T1 - KCYMS Conceded by KCYMS;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 2:
St Marys T3 20 - 0 St Josephs T1 ;
Corca Dhuibhne 40 - 33 Rathmore Ravens ;
Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div1 Group A:
St Marys Red - Tralee Magic Conceded by Tralee Magic;
Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 2:
Kenmare Kestrels T2 26 - 38 KCYMS ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2 Shield NEW:
St Marys T2 48 - 60 Vixens T1 ;
Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 3 Group B:
Kenmare Kestrels Red 18 - 40 KCYMS ;
Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div2:
KCYMS - St Marys T2 Conceded by St Marys T2;
Today
Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div2:
Glenbeigh Falcons v Rathmore Ravens , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall, 16:45, ;
Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div3:
Rathmore Ravens T2 v Kenmare Kestrels T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 13:15, ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 2:
Vixens T1 v Kenmare Kestrels T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Athea Community Centre, 11:00, ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div3:
Vixens T2 v Kenmare Kestrels T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Athea Community Centre, 12:15, ;
Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div1 Group A:
St Marys Red v St Pauls Black, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, TBC, ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls D1:
St Bridgets T1 v Gneeveguilla T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: killcummin school hall, 11:45, ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2 Shield NEW:
St Marys T2 v St Bridgets T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 12:00, ;
Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div 1&2 Group B:
Kenmare Kestrels v Rathmore Ravens , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 14:30, ;
Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div2:
Kenmare Kestrels v Ballybunion Wildcats , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 13:30, Conceded by Kenmare Kestrels;
Gneeveguilla v St Bridgets Amber, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 15:00, ;
Kerry Airport U11 Girls Group 1:
St Marys v St Bridgets, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 13:00, ;
St Pauls v Cahersiveen, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Killarney Sports & Leisure Center, 17:00, ;