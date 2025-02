Sunday local basketball fixtures & results

Senior Women's Division 2:

Corca Dhuibhne - Tralee Magic Conceded by Tralee Magic;

Senior Men's Division 2:

St Marys 54 - 36 Tralee Titans ;

Senior Men's Division 3:

Ballymac Bobcats 38 - 50 St Bridgets ;

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div1:

St Pauls T1 - Tralee Magic Conceded by St Pauls T1;

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div2:

Corca Dhuibhne 32 - 60 St Brendans T1 ;

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div1 Group B:

St Marys Black 69 - 22 Corca Dhuibhne ;

Corca Dhuibhne 22 - 69 St Marys Black ;

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 2:

Cobras 55 - 70 St Marys T3 ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls D1:

St Marys T1 44 - 38 Gneeveguilla T1 ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2 League NEW:

St Josephs T1 52 - 23 Kenmare Kestrels T1 ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2 Shield NEW:

St Marys T2 42 - 33 Glenbeigh Falcons T1 ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3 Group B NEW:

Corca Dhuibhne T2 24 - 36 Kenmare Kestrels Red ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div1&2 Group A:

St Marys T1 - KCYMS Conceded by KCYMS;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 Group A:

Corca Dhuibhne 25 - 29 Cahersiveen White ;

St Marys T2 46 - 6 Gneeveguilla ;

Cobras 40 - 11 Ballybunion Wildcats ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 Group B:

Rathmore Ravens 16 - 49 St Colmans ;

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div1:

Rathmore Ravens - St Brendans Conceded by St Brendans;

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div2:

KCYMS - Kenmare Kestrels Conceded by Kenmare Kestrels;

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 2 Plate:

Corca Dhuibhne - St Marys T3 Conceded by Corca Dhuibhne;

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div3 Plate:

Tralee Magic T2 22 - 33 St Annes ;

Today:

Senior Women's Division 1:

St Josephs v Kenmare Kestrels , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Duagh Sports Complex, 19:15, ;

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div2:

St Colmans v Killarney Cougars White, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Nagle Rice CC Milltown, 19:15, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 2:

Vixens T1 v Gneeveguilla , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Athea Community Centre, 12:00, ;

Corca Dhuibhne v Cahersiveen T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, 14:15, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div3:

Vixens T2 v Cahersiveen T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Athea Community Centre, 13:30, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div1 Group A:

Rathmore Ravens T1 v St Marys Red, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 12:15, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 2:

KCYMS v Cobras , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Killorglin Sports Complex, 16:00, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls D1:

Rathmore Ravens T1 v Tralee Magic T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 11:15, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2 League NEW:

Corca Dhuibhne T2 v St Josephs T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, 15:30, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3 Group A NEW:

Rathmore Ravens T2 v Tralee Magic Blue, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 13:30, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3 Group B NEW:

Gneeveguilla T2 v Killarney Cougars Red, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 16:15, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 1:

Corca Dhuibhne v Killarney Cougars T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, 16:45, ;

St Josephs T1 v St Brendans T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Duagh Sports Complex, 18:00, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div1&2 Group A:

Gneeveguilla v St Marys T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 17:30, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 Group A:

Vixens v Corca Dhuibhne , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Athea Community Centre, 11:00, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 Group B:

St Brendans T2 v St Pauls T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Moyderwell School, 15:00, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div1:

Corca Dhuibhne v St Marys T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, 13:00, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div2:

Gneeveguilla v St Marys T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 15:00, ;

Kerry Airport U11 Girls Group 1:

St Marys v Ballymac Bobcats, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 13:00, ;

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div2 Plate:

Ballymac Bobcats v Rathmore Ravens , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: John Mitchells GAA Hall, 17:00, ;

