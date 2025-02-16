Sunday local basketball fixtures & results

Senior Women's Division 1:
Kenmare Kestrels 47 - 39 Ballymac Bobcats ;
Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div2:
Glenbeigh Falcons 37 - 36 Killarney Cougars White ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 2:
Gneeveguilla - KCYMS Conceded by KCYMS;
Rathmore Ravens 22 - 71 St Marys T3 ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div3:
St Josephs T2 28 - 36 Vixens T2 ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2 League NEW:
St Josephs T1 89 - 27 Cobras T1 ;
Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div1:
St Josephs 20 - 0 Tralee Magic T1 ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 2 Plate:
St Josephs T1 - KCYMS Conceded by KCYMS;
Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 Plate:
Kenmare Kestrels 6 - 34 Cahersiveen White ;
Today:
Senior Women's Division 2:
Cahersiveen v Corca Dhuibhne , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Colaiste na Sceilge, 12:45, ;
Senior Men's Division 2:
Ballymac Bobcats v St Marys , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: MTU Tralee, 12:00, ;
Senior Men's Division 3:
St Bridgets v St Annes , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: killcummin school hall, 13:30, ;
Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div2:
Rathmore Ravens v St Marys , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 13:30, ;
St Colmans v Cobras , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Nagle Rice CC Milltown, 19:15, ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div1:
St Marys Red v St Pauls T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 16:30, ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 2:
St Marys T3 v Cahersiveen T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 18:00, ;
St Josephs T1 v St Colmans T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Duagh Sports Complex, 19:00, ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div3:
Kenmare Kestrels T2 v St Annes , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 13:00, ;
Cahersiveen T2 v St Brendans T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Colaiste na Sceilge, 14:00, ;
Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div1 Group A:
Rathmore Ravens T1 v St Annes , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 11:00, ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls D1:
Rathmore Ravens T1 v St Bridgets T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 12:15, ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2 League NEW:
Kenmare Kestrels T1 v Cobras T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 12:00, ;
KCYMS T1 v Ballymac Bobcats Green, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Killorglin Sports Complex, 14:00, ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3 Group A NEW:
St Brendans T3 v Cahersiveen T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Moyderwell School, 16:00, ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3 Group B NEW:
Gneeveguilla T2 v Kenmare Kestrels Red, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 16:45, ;
Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 3 Group A:
St Brendans T3 v St Marys T3, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Moyderwell School, 15:00, ;
Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div 1&2 Group B:
Kenmare Kestrels v St Bridgets , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 11:00, ;
Kerry Airport U11 Boys Group 2:
St Marys v Tralee Magic, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 13:00, ;
Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div1 Plate:
Kenmare Kestrels T1 v St Colmans , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 14:00, ;