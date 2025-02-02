Advertisement
Sunday local basketball fixtures & results

Feb 2, 2025 10:04 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div3:
Kenmare Kestrels T2 56 - 42 St Colmans ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3 Group A NEW:
Kenmare Kestrels Black 34 - 36 Tralee Magic Blue ;
Kenmare Kestrels T2 27 - 29 Tralee Magic Blue ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3 Group B NEW:
Kenmare Kestrels Red 32 - 26 Tralee Magic Black ;
Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div1 Cup:
St Marys Black 48 - 82 St Marys Red ;
Tralee Magic - St Brendans T1 Conceded by St Brendans T1;
Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div3 Plate:
St Josephs 42 - 17 Kenmare Kestrels ;

Today:

Senior Women's Division 2:
Cahersiveen v Cobras , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Colaiste na Sceilge, 14:15, ;

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div2:
Corca Dhuibhne v Killarney Cougars White, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Colaiste Ide, 12:30, ;
Glenbeigh Falcons v St Marys , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall, 17:00, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 2:
Cahersiveen T1 v Cobras , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Colaiste na Sceilge, 13:00, ;
Kenmare Kestrels T1 v Gneeveguilla , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 15:15, ;
KCYMS v Ballymac Bobcats , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Killorglin Sports Complex, 16:00, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div3:
Kenmare Kestrels T2 v St Bridgets , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 13:00, ;
Ballybunion Wildcats v Glenbeigh Falcons , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Ballybunion Community Centre, 13:30, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls D1:
Gneeveguilla T1 v St Brendans T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 17:00, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2 League NEW:
KCYMS T1 v St Josephs T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Killorglin Sports Complex, 14:00, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2 Shield NEW:
Glenbeigh Falcons T1 v St Bridgets T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall, 18:00, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3 Group A NEW:
Cahersiveen T2 v St Pauls Grey, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Colaiste na Sceilge, 12:00, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3 Group B NEW:
Ballybunion Wildcats T2 v Corca Dhuibhne T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Ballybunion Community Centre, 12:30, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 1:
Corca Dhuibhne v St Pauls T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Colaiste Ide, 15:00, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 2 Group B:
Gneeveguilla v St Colmans , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 18:00, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 3 Group B:
Ballybunion Wildcats T2 v St Pauls T3, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Ballybunion Community Centre, 11:30, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 Group A:
Glenbeigh Falcons v Cahersiveen White, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall, 19:00, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 Group B:
Kenmare Kestrels v Rathmore Ravens , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 12:00, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div2:
KCYMS v Ballybunion Wildcats , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Killorglin Sports Complex, 14:00, ;
Kenmare Kestrels v Gneeveguilla , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 14:15, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div3 Group A:
Glenbeigh Falcons v Cahersiveen , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall, 16:00, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 1 Cup:
Corca Dhuibhne v St Pauls T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Colaiste Ide, 15:00, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 3 Plate:
Cahersiveen v Rathmore Ravens T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Colaiste na Sceilge, 15:30, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div1 Cup:
Corca Dhuibhne v St Marys T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Colaiste Ide, 14:00, ;

