Sunday local basketball fixtures & results

Senior Women's Division 1:
Kenmare Kestrels 38 - 26 St Brendans ;
Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div2:
Corca Dhuibhne 18 - 42 St Colmans ;
Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div3:
Kenmare Kestrels T2 50 - 47 Cobras ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 2:
Corca Dhuibhne 51 - 32 St Colmans T1 ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3 Group A NEW:
Kenmare Kestrels Black 20 - 0 St Brendans T3 ;
Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 1:
Corca Dhuibhne 37 - 50 Tralee Magic T1 ;
Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 Group A:
Cobras 19 - 22 Ballymac Bobcats ;
Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 Group B:
Kenmare Kestrels 8 - 20 St Brendans T2 ;
Senior Women's Division 1:
St Bridgets v Kenmare Kestrels , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: killcummin school hall, 10:30, ;
Senior Men's Division 3:
St Bridgets v Gneeveguilla , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: killcummin school hall, 11:45, ;
Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div2:
Rathmore Ravens v St Colmans , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 12:45, ;
St Brendans T1 v Rathmore Ravens , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 13:30, ;
Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div1:
Rathmore Ravens T1 v St Brendans T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 12:15, ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 2:
Cahersiveen T1 v Ballymac Bobcats , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Colaiste na Sceilge, 13:00, ;
St Josephs T1 v KCYMS , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Duagh Sports Complex, 16:00, ;
Gneeveguilla v St Brendans T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 17:30, ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div3:
St Bridgets v St Josephs T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: killcummin school hall, 13:00, ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3 Group A NEW:
Cahersiveen T2 v Glenbeigh Falcons T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Colaiste na Sceilge, 14:00, ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3 Group B NEW:
Gneeveguilla T2 v KCYMS T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 16:15, ;
Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 Group A:
Cahersiveen White v Ballybunion Wildcats , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Colaiste na Sceilge, 15:00, ;
Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div2:
Ballybunion Wildcats v St Marys T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Ballybunion Community Centre, 13:00, ;
Gneeveguilla v KCYMS , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 15:00, ;
Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div3 Group A:
Ballybunion Wildcats v Glenbeigh Falcons , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Ballybunion Community Centre, 14:00, ;
Cahersiveen v KCYMS , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Colaiste na Sceilge, 16:00, ;
Kerry Airport U11 Girls Group 1:
Cahersiveen v Ballymac Bobcats, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Colaiste na Sceilge, 12:00, ;
Senior Women's Division 2 Plate:
Cahersiveen v Vixens , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 19:30, ;
Senior Men's Division 1 Cup:
Gneeveguilla v Tralee Magic , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 17:00, ;
Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div2 Plate:
Cobras v Killarney Cougars White, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 12:40, ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div1 Cup:
St Marys Red v St Pauls T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 10:00, ;
Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 2 Plate:
Cobras v Glenbeigh Falcons , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 11:20, ;
Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div2 Plate:
Rathmore Ravens v St Bridgets , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 14:00, ;