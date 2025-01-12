Advertisement
Sunday local basketball fixtures & results

Jan 12, 2025 10:05 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local basketball fixtures & results
Senior Women's Division 2:
Gneeveguilla v Cahersiveen , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, TBC, ;
Ballymac Bobcats v Tralee Magic , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: MTU Tralee, 19:30, ;

Senior Men's Division 1:
KCYMS v Gneeveguilla , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Killorglin Sports Complex, 15:00, ;

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div2:
Rathmore Ravens v Ballymac Bobcats , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 12:15, ;

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div3:
Gneeveguilla v St Pauls T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 16:15, ;

Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div2:
St Josephs v St Annes , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Duagh Sports Complex, 19:15, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 2:
Kenmare Kestrels T1 v Corca Dhuibhne , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 13:45, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div3:
Cahersiveen T2 v St Bridgets , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Colaiste na Sceilge, 14:00, ;
St Josephs T2 v Ballybunion Wildcats , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Duagh Sports Complex, 18:00, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div1 Group A:
Kenmare Kestrels T1 v Rathmore Ravens T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 12:30, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 2:
Kenmare Kestrels T2 v Rathmore Ravens T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 15:00, ;
St Marys T3 v St Josephs T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 15:00, ;
KCYMS v St Bridgets , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Killorglin Sports Complex, 17:00, ;
Glenbeigh Falcons v Gneeveguilla , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall, 17:15, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2 League NEW:
KCYMS T1 v St Colmans T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Killorglin Sports Complex, 14:00, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3 Group B NEW:
Gneeveguilla T2 v Corca Dhuibhne T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 15:00, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 3 Group A:
St Brendans T3 v Glenbeigh Falcons , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Moyderwell School, 15:00, ;
Kenmare Kestrels Black v St Marys T3, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 16:15, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 Group A:
Ballybunion Wildcats v Glenbeigh Falcons , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Ballybunion Community Centre, 11:30, ;
Corca Dhuibhne v St Marys T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, 13:00, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div3 Group A:
Glenbeigh Falcons v KCYMS , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall, 16:00, ;

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div3 Plate:
St Pauls T2 v Gneeveguilla , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 16:15, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2 Plate:
Corca Dhuibhne T2 v Cahersiveen T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, 14:15, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3 Plate:
KCYMS T2 v Killarney Cougars Red, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Killorglin Sports Complex, 13:00, ;

