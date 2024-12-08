Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local basketball fixtures & results

Dec 8, 2024 09:55 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local basketball fixtures & results
Senior Men's Division 3:
Kenmare Kestrels 34 - 51 St Annes ;
Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div3:
Kenmare Kestrels T2 48 - 56 Rathmore Ravens T2 ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 2:
Corca Dhuibhne - KCYMS Conceded by KCYMS
Rathmore Ravens 55 - 36 Kenmare Kestrels T1 ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2 Pool B:
St Josephs T1 60 - 32 Glenbeigh Falcons T1 ;
Senior Men's Division 2 Plate:
Ballymac Bobcats 83 - 72 Rathmore Ravens ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div3 Plate:
St Pauls T2 19 - 18 Kenmare Kestrels T2 ;
Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 Plate:
St Brendans T2 26 - 23 Corca Dhuibhne ;

Today:

Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div2 Plate:
Ballymac Bobcats v KCYMS , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Presentation Hall Tralee, 16:00, ;

Senior Women's Division 2:
St Annes v Ballybunion Wildcats , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Farranfore Community Centre, 12:00, ;

Senior Men's Division 1:
St Brendans v St Marys , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Moyderwell School, 15:00, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 2:
Cahersiveen T1 v St Colmans T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Colaiste na Sceilge, 15:15, ;
St Josephs T1 v St Brendans T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Duagh Sports Complex, 16:00, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div3:
St Josephs T2 v St Colmans T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Duagh Sports Complex, 15:00, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 2:
Gneeveguilla v Cobras , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 16:00, ;
KCYMS v Ballybunion Wildcats , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Killorglin Sports Complex, 17:00, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3 Group A:
Cahersiveen T2 v St Colmans Ravens, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Colaiste na Sceilge, 13:00, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3 Group C:
KCYMS T2 v Ballybunion Wildcats T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Killorglin Sports Complex, 16:00, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 1:
St Josephs T1 v Tralee Magic T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Duagh Sports Complex, 12:45, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 3 Group A:
St Josephs T2 v St Brendans T3, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Duagh Sports Complex, 11:30, ;
St Marys T3 v Cahersiveen , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 15:00, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 3 Group B:
Kenmare Kestrels Red v Ballybunion Wildcats T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 12:00, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div1:
KCYMS v St Marys T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Killorglin Sports Complex, 13:00, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div2:
Kenmare Kestrels v Tralee Magic T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 11:00, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 Group A:
Cahersiveen White v Ballymac Bobcats , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Colaiste na Sceilge, 12:00, ;
Glenbeigh Falcons v Corca Dhuibhne , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall, 12:20, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div1:
St Josephs v Rathmore Ravens , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Duagh Sports Complex, 14:00, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div2:
Kenmare Kestrels v St Marys T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 13:30, ;
Gneeveguilla v Ballybunion Wildcats , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 15:00, ;
KCYMS v St Bridgets Amber, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Killorglin Sports Complex, 15:00, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div3 Group A:
KCYMS v Ballymac Bobcats , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Killorglin Sports Complex, 14:00, ;

Kerry Airport U11 Girls Group 1:
Cahersiveen v St Marys, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Colaiste na Sceilge, 14:15, ;

Senior Men's Division 1 Cup:
Gneeveguilla v Tralee Magic , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 18:30, ;

Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div3 Plate:
Kenmare Kestrels T2 v St Colmans , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, TBC, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div1 Plate:
St Annes v Rathmore Ravens T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Farranfore Community Centre, 13:00, ;
Kenmare Kestrels T1 v Corca Dhuibhne , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 14:30, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3 Plate:
Gneeveguilla T2 v Kenmare Kestrels Red, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 17:15, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 Plate:
Gneeveguilla v Kenmare Kestrels , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 19:45, ;

