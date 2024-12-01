Advertisement
Sunday local basketball fixtures & results

Dec 1, 2024 10:06 By radiokerrysport
Senior Men's Division 2:
Ballymac Bobcats - St Pauls Conceded by St Pauls;
St Josephs 51 - 48 Glenbeigh Falcons ;
Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div2:
Cobras 60 - 67 St Brendans T1 ;
Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div3:
Kenmare Kestrels 47 - 29 Gneeveguilla ;
Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div2:
Kenmare Kestrels T1 65 - 62 St Annes ;
Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 2:
St Josephs T2 - Cobras Conceded by Cobras;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls D1:
Rathmore Ravens T1 - St Brendans T1 Conceded by Rathmore Ravens T1;
St Marys T1 58 - 49 St Bridgets T1 ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2 Pool B:
Cobras T1 38 - 20 Cahersiveen T1 ;
Killarney Cougars T1 - Vixens T1 Conceded by Killarney Cougars T1;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3 Group A:
Glenbeigh Falcons T2 - Kenmare Kestrels T2 Conceded by Kenmare Kestrels T2;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3 Group C:
Corca Dhuibhne T2 17 - 37 Killarney Cougars Red ;
Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 3 Group A:
Glenbeigh Falcons 52 - 56 Ballymac Bobcats Green ;
Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 Group A:
Corca Dhuibhne 36 - 24 Ballybunion Wildcats ;
Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div2:
Ballybunion Wildcats - St Pauls Conceded by St Pauls;
Kerry Airport U11 Girls Group 1:
St Colmans 0 - 0 Cahersiveen ;
Senior Women's Division 1 Cup:
Kenmare Kestrels 36 - 42 St Pauls ;

Today:

Senior Men's Division 3:
St Bridgets v Kenmare Kestrels , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: killcummin school hall, 13:15, ;
Ballymac Bobcats v Gneeveguilla , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Presentation Hall Tralee, 13:45, ;

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div3:
St Bridgets v St Annes , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: killcummin school hall, 11:45, ;

Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div1:
St Bridgets T1 v Tralee Magic , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: killcummin school hall, 10:30, ;

Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div2:
KCYMS v Killarney Cougars , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Killorglin Sports Complex, 14:30, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 2:
Kenmare Kestrels T1 v Corca Dhuibhne , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 12:00, ;
KCYMS v Cobras , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Killorglin Sports Complex, 16:00, ;
Gneeveguilla v St Josephs T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 18:00, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div3:
Vixens T2 v Killarney Cougars T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Athea Community Centre, 11:00, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div1 Group B:
St Josephs T1 v Ballymac Bobcats , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Duagh Sports Complex, 18:00, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 2:
St Marys T3 v Glenbeigh Falcons , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 16:00, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div2:
Rathmore Ravens v St Pauls T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 13:00, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 Group A:
Vixens v Gneeveguilla , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Athea Community Centre, 12:00, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 Group B:
Kenmare Kestrels v St Pauls T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 10:00, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 2 Plate:
Rathmore Ravens T2 v KCYMS , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 11:30, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3 Plate:
Ballybunion Wildcats T2 v Kenmare Kestrels T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Ballybunion Community Centre, 14:30, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 3 Plate:
St Josephs T2 v St Pauls T3, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Duagh Sports Complex, 19:15, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 Plate:
St Michaels v Ballymac Bobcats , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Lixnaw Community Centre, 10:50, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div3 Plate:
St Michaels v Kenmare Kestrels , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Lixnaw Community Centre, 12:00, ;

